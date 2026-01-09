Levshunov making his push for Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Artyom Levshunov is finding his groove.

The Chicago Blackhawks defenseman is playing with a more aggressive edge, jumping up into plays with confidence and pushing harder in an attempt to generate more offense.

“I think the last three games or so, ‘Arty’s’ taken it to another level in terms of attacking the game offensively,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “It’s something we’ve talked about for a long time. Why it clicked (now), I don’t know. This is something that’s been a constant message from us to attack the game.”

Perhaps it’s just the 20-year-old getting more comfortable with everything, from Chicago to his teammates to the NHL game. Levshunov has been a big piece for the Blackhawks (18-18-7) who, despite missing No. 1 center Connor Bedard since Dec. 12, have won four in a row heading into their game Friday against the Washington Capitals (22-16-6) at United Center (8 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT2, NHLN, SNP, TVAS).

“I think it’s how I have to play,” Levshunov said earlier this week. “I mean, an aggressive type of game, defend hard and (bring) my physical side. That’s how I have to play.”