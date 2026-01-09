Levshunov making his push for Blackhawks

Young defenseman gaining confidence, learning to play with more aggressive edge

Artyom Levshunov for Jan 9 2026 feature

© Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Artyom Levshunov is finding his groove.

The Chicago Blackhawks defenseman is playing with a more aggressive edge, jumping up into plays with confidence and pushing harder in an attempt to generate more offense.

“I think the last three games or so, ‘Arty’s’ taken it to another level in terms of attacking the game offensively,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “It’s something we’ve talked about for a long time. Why it clicked (now), I don’t know. This is something that’s been a constant message from us to attack the game.”

Perhaps it’s just the 20-year-old getting more comfortable with everything, from Chicago to his teammates to the NHL game. Levshunov has been a big piece for the Blackhawks (18-18-7) who, despite missing No. 1 center Connor Bedard since Dec. 12, have won four in a row heading into their game Friday against the Washington Capitals (22-16-6) at United Center (8 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT2, NHLN, SNP, TVAS).

“I think it’s how I have to play,” Levshunov said earlier this week. “I mean, an aggressive type of game, defend hard and (bring) my physical side. That’s how I have to play.”

DAL@CHI: Levshunov lasers in game opener on the power play

The No. 2 pick by Chicago in the 2024 NHL Draft, Levshunov is making the most of his rookie season, leading Blackhawks defensemen with 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) in 41 games. He has 53 shots on goal, second among their defensemen behind Louis Crevier (62), and he’s averaging 18:30 of ice time per game, third among their defensemen behind Alex Vlasic (21:02) and Wyatt Kaiser (19:19), Levshunov’s usual partner.

“We’re getting a little mojo back, we’re playing off each other,” Kaiser said. “He’s hopping up in the rush; he’s trying to make things happen. I don’t know if it’s a confidence thing or just kind of ebbs and flows of the season but it’s good. Everybody sees it, right?”

It's been a big jump in a short amount of time. Levshunov started last season with Rockford, the Blackhawks’ American Hockey League affiliate, where he had 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 52 games. He was recalled to Chicago in early March and had six assists in 18 games and plenty of his ups and downs.

That’s understandable for the then 19-year-old, said Vlasic, who is 24, and in his third full season in the NHL.

“I think it takes a couple of years, to be honest with you. I feel I’m still learning stuff, still figuring out how to fit in this League and all the ins and outs,” Vlasic said. “It’ll take a little bit longer for him to get even better, which is exciting. He has so much potential and you can tell he’s just starting to feel more comfortable, starting to feel out situations better. We’re trying our best to help him out with that.”

Of course, there are risks with Levshunov playing a more aggressive game, but the Blackhawks will take them as long as the benefits outweigh the minuses.

“I asked him if he knew what a rover was, he had no idea, but I’m OK with him being a rover at times offensively, just win the race back to our end.

“If you look at the best (defensemen), (Colorado Avalanche’s Cale) Makar, (Minnesota Wild’s Quinn) Hughes, (Columbus Blue Jackets’ Zach) Werenski, they’re up in the play but they always win the race back to our end. (Victor) Hedman did that,” said Blashill, who coached Hedman as an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning the past three seasons. “Arty’s got that powerful skating stride, he can be involved offensively, keep pushing that envelope and win the race back to our end.”

Levshunov is part of a young group of defensemen that have had to grow up quickly. And now, he’s playing the type of game the Blackhawks envisioned for him.

“For him it’s all about his confidence,” Vlasic said. “We try to get him going and make him feel as confident as possible, because when he’s skating the puck, when he’s trying to push the envelope, he’s hard to stop out there.

“The last couple of games, he’s been really good and dynamic for us. It makes us excited for what he’s capable of and we’re just trying to make him feel like he can do that every game. We would love to see that out of him. He’s been terrific.”

