Unmasked: Mentorship from veteran goalies invaluable for success at position

Jake Oettinger is grateful Ben Bishop was still with the Dallas Stars by the time Oettinger broke into the NHL six seasons ago and that Bishop was willing to share lessons from his own 11-year career in the League.

The advice wasn’t always about technique or tactics, but about life as a goalie, and the challenges of playing arguably the hardest position in sports in the world’s best league.

“No one really knows what it's like unless you've been in that position before,” Oettinger said. “Even coaches don't know what it's like to be relied upon for 60 nights a year and just the stress, so to have a guy who knows what it's like to be there every night is huge.

"Even to this day, I still chat with him all the time. I was very lucky. Not a lot of guys have mentors like that.”

That’s because the list of active goalies with Bishop’s experience has shrunk considerably over the past seven seasons. Since Roberto Luongo retired in 2019 after 19 seasons in the NHL, the list of prominent workhorse goalies to retire includes Henrik Lundqvist, Carey Price, Pekka Rinne, Tuukka Rask, Ryan Miller, Braden Holtby, Jimmy Howard, Corey Crawford, Devan Dubnyk, Mike Smith, Craig Anderson, Cam Ward, Martin Jones and, after last season, Marc-Andre Fleury.

It's a list that includes seven goalies with more than a decade of experience each as an NHL starter.

Only two active NHL goalies have similar levels of experience to share: Jonathan Quick of the New York Rangers (19 NHL seasons) and Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers (16). Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning each is in his 10th League season as a No. 1 goalie.

Though there are other goalies who have been in the League for more than a decade, including stints as the starter, a lot of valuable experience has departed.

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight counts himself lucky to have been around two of those goalies in Bobrovsky and Luongo during his first four-plus seasons with the Panthers.

“You always think, ‘Oh my gosh, like my world’s caving in,’” Knight said, citing the emotions that can come after tough games. “Having all these people around me that I can lean on has been really helpful for me in the start of my career.

"Every time there’s a situation where I’ve been put in a little adversity or whatnot, I’d talk to 'Bob' or I talk to 'Lu' and they’re like, ‘Yeah, I remember when that happened to me.’ Then you realize, you know what, you’re not the only one that goes through this. And it’s not the end of the world.”

Filip Gustavsson was similarly grateful to play with Fleury during Fleury’s final four seasons in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild, and said the lessons learned were important ones.