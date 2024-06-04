Skrudland talks divided loyalties in Q&A with NHL.com

Now, the 60-year-old is ready to watch the Panthers and Oilers play seven or fewer games to decide the League’s 2023-24 championship.

Skrudland spoke on Monday with NHL.com to consider the Panthers, the team he helped put on the map, and the Oilers, with many of the players on the 1980s championship teams massive heroes of his junior-hockey youth.

The Panthers have twice been to the Stanley Cup Final – swept in 1996 by the Colorado Avalanche, then beaten in five last year by the Vegas Golden Knights. Is this third time a charm, or will a team based in Canada at long last win another championship?

"Thirty-one years is a long time, we’ve been hearing about it forever. The last Canadian team to win the Cup was the team I was traded from on Jan. 28, 1993 (Montreal to Calgary). I watched them win the Cup on June 9. My beautiful little baby girl, Rudi, was born on June 10. I said to my wife, ‘Lana, it would have worked out perfectly. We could have been home, had the baby the next day, and had the Cup and the baby…’ In the long run, I said, ‘OK, the Canadiens have the Cup, I have this beautiful little girl,’ so it all worked out well.

"I’ve been hearing about this Panthers team. Until last year, we hadn’t heard much about them except the 1996 team, the most successful in franchise history until last season. I think I can speak on behalf of the guys on that 1996 team to say that last year was about time, advancing to the Final and having a chance to win it all.

"We followed the Panthers for a long time. They were not very good and they weren’t even fun to watch for a number of years. Then I was gainfully employed by them for a few years and had a chance to work with Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad.

"Florida hockey has taken off since 1993. It wouldn’t hurt my heart one little bit for the Panthers to win their first… but I’m a Canadian. It goes both ways. I’m just looking forward to a great championship.

"You’ve got a GM down in Florida (Bill Zito) who’s done such a fabulous job, was on the cusp last year. I wouldn’t mind seeing him rewarded for his hard work. I’m just so proud of Bill and what he’s accomplished – the whole staff, on the development side of it."