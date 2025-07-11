Smith maintains unique place in Stanley Cup history on 100th birthday

Gordie Howe wasn't the only person to ask the question in 1949, but surely Mr. Hockey was the most famous.

"Who’s Sid Smith?" the Detroit Red Wings superstar asked April 10, 1949, not derisively but with genuine puzzlement.

The unheralded Smith, who was born 100 years ago this July 11, had just scored all three of the Toronto Maple Leafs' goals in a 3-1 victory in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Seventy-six years later, Smith's record of scoring three power-play goals in a Stanley Cup Final game still stands.