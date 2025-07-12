Pavelski in familiar spot at top of American Century Golf Championship

Veteran of 18 NHL seasons leads way at Lake Tahoe, Oshie, Tkachuk also get after it on course

pavelski 2025 ACC golf
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

It's never a surprise to see Joe Pavelski at the top of the leaderboard at the American Century Championship.

The former San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars forward leads the annual celebrity event with 23 points after Friday's opening round at Edgewood Tahoe South.

Pavelski is just ahead of former NBA player and coach Vinny Del Negro (22 points) and two points in front of Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry and former soccer star Taylor Twellman (21 each). Just behind them are Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen (19 points), former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL broadcaster Tony Romo and Oklahoma City Thunder guard and 2025 NBA champion Alex Caruso (18 points apiece).

The annual golf tournament, which features some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, uses a Stableford format in which points are awarded for each hole's score. A hole in one is worth eight points, an eagle is six, birdie is three, par is 1 and bogey is zero points with negative two points being awarded for a double bogey or worse.

Pavelski, a veteran of 18 NHL seasons, is routinely at or near the leaderboard for the weekend.

"Left a couple of downhill putts short, made a couple of uphill ones, but hitting it pretty good," Pavelski told Michelle Dapper of KCRA, NBC's Sacramento affiliate, in a mid-course interview shared on social media.

Recently retired T.J. Oshie, who called it a career after 16 NHL seasons including a Stanley Cup title with the Washington Capitals, is currently tied with former NFL receiver Larry FItzgerald for 34th place with six points.

Florida Panthers forward and two-time Stanley Cup champion Matthew Tkachuk is tied for 40th place with newly-inked Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Jerry Rice. That trio each has two points after one round.

Basketball Hall of Fame forward, NBA analyst and very big NHL fan Charles Barkley scored six points, good enough for a 24th place tie with Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher. NHL Network's Kathryn Tappen is in 89th place, just one point behind New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid and NFL Network's Rich Eisen and just two points behind Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Short Shifts

Draisaitl donates 29 sets of hockey equipment to German youth team

Gaudreau’s daughter has precious reaction to mom at NHL Draft

Cooper brings out 4 Nations Face-Off trophy at Calgary Stampede

Marner family receives Vegas-style welcome from Golden Knights

Bettman joins 'The Pat McAfee Show' to talk state of hockey

Ovechkin named finalist for 2025 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

McQueen picks same jersey number as Lightning McQueen

Schaefer makes appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ after being drafted by Islanders

Kings fan called onstage to make pick at 2025 NHL Draft

Schaefer gets call from Lee after being drafted by Islanders

Celebrities, sports stars shine at 2025 NHL Draft

Meredith Gaudreau makes Blue Jackets selection at 2025 NHL Draft

Adam Sandler announces Bruins' 2025 Draft pick as ‘Happy Gilmore’

Marguerite Moreau, Joshua Jackson announce Ducks 2025 Draft pick

Schaefer keeps late mother close to heart at 2025 NHL Draft

Blackhawks unveil Centennial jersey for 2025-26 season

Ovechkin poses with baby goat for magazine cover

Bruins reveal new jerseys with video featuring Michael J. Fox