Pavelski still atop leaderboard at American Century Celebrity golf Championship

Former Sharks and Stars forward holds share of the lead with retired MLS star after Round 2

Pavelski Curry Del Negro

By Dan O'Leary
NHL.com Staff Writer

It may have been moving day at the American Century Celebrity Championship but former NHL forward Joe Pavelski stayed right where he was -- at the top of the leaderboard.

Pavelski put up 21 points on Saturday to hang on to a share of the lead, totaling 44 points for the two rounds. Former MLS star-turned broadcaster Taylor Twellman also had a big round as well, putting up 23 points to tie Pavelski for the top spot.

The annual event featuring celebrities from the world of sports and entertainment, uses a Stableford format in which points are awarded for each hole's score. A hole in one is worth eight points, an eagle is six, birdie is three, par is 1 and bogey is zero points with negative two points being awarded for a double bogey or worse.

Singer Jake Owen is three points off Pavelski's pace with 41 points while Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Theilen (40 points) and women's golfing legend Annika Sorenstam (37) round out the top five.

Matthew Tkachuk of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers sits in 33rd place, tied with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. They each have 13 points.

Recently retired NHL forward T.J. Oshie (8 points) is in a 39th place tie with Pro Football Hall of Fame honoree Dwight Freeney.

Basketball legend and self-proclaimed huge hockey fan Charles Barkley had quite the tumble during round two, falling from 24th place all the way down to a four-way, 61st place tie (-7 points) with fellow Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and former MLB player Jayson Werth.

NHL Network's Kathryn Tappen moved up four places on Saturday, shooting past Basketball Hall of Fame forward Grant Hill, Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce, New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid and NFL Network broadcaster Rich Eisen.

