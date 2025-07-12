Pavelski still atop leaderboard at American Century Celebrity golf Championship

It may have been moving day at the American Century Celebrity Championship but former NHL forward Joe Pavelski stayed right where he was -- at the top of the leaderboard.

Pavelski put up 21 points on Saturday to hang on to a share of the lead, totaling 44 points for the two rounds. Former MLS star-turned broadcaster Taylor Twellman also had a big round as well, putting up 23 points to tie Pavelski for the top spot.

The annual event featuring celebrities from the world of sports and entertainment, uses a Stableford format in which points are awarded for each hole's score. A hole in one is worth eight points, an eagle is six, birdie is three, par is 1 and bogey is zero points with negative two points being awarded for a double bogey or worse.

Singer Jake Owen is three points off Pavelski's pace with 41 points while Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Theilen (40 points) and women's golfing legend Annika Sorenstam (37) round out the top five.