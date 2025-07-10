Tennessee State postpones men's hockey program launch to 2026-27 season

Tennessee State University is moving the launch of its NCAA Division I men’s hockey team back by one season to 2026-27.

The decision to shift the debut of the first NCAA hockey program at a historically Black college or university was made in collaboration between Tennessee State, the NHL, the Nashville Predators and College Hockey Inc. to give the program more time to focus on fundraising efforts, recruiting, faculty planning and staff development, the Nashville-based university said in an athletics department statement on Thursday.

"Working closely with the NHL and the Predators, we agree that an additional year will provide the program with the time and resources it needs to launch at full strength and with long-term financial success in mind," TSU Interim President Dwayne Tucker said.

The athletic department statement said TSU will continue to prepare for the 2026-27 season with community engagement, donor initiatives, and program development.