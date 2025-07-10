Manson signs 2-year contract with Avalanche

Josh Manson signed a two-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed for the contract, which will run through the 2027-28 season.

The 33-year-old defenseman was limited to 48 regular-season games (15 points; one goal, 14 assists) because of injury last season, his fourth with the Avalanche. He returned for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and had three points (two goals, one assist) in seven games.

Manson, who has one season remaining on a four-year contract he signed with Colorado on July 13, 2022, could have become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the sixth round (No. 160) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Manson has 170 points (39 goals, 131 assists) in 626 regular-season games for the Ducks and Avalanche, and 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 65 playoff games.

Manson was acquired by the Avalanche in a trade with the Ducks on March 14, 2022, for Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. That postseason, Manson got eight points (three goals, five assists) in 20 games to help the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.

“Josh has been an important member of our blue line since joining the team during the 2022 stretch run,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said. “He is a steady and tough defender who chips in on the offensive side at key times. He is also a veteran leader in our dressing room, and we are excited to have him under contract for another three seasons.”