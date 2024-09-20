Tkachuk inspired as new father entering season for Senators

OTTAWA -- Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk arrived at training camp Thursday feeling like a changed man, and all for the better.

Brady and wife Emma welcomed their first child on Monday. Ryder Keith Tkachuk was born 9 pounds, 5 ounces, and shares a Sept. 16 birthday with his father, who turned 25.

"It's been unbelievable,” Brady said following the first on-ice session of training camp. “Emma was a complete trouper throughout the whole process. I know it was a lot longer than we probably both expected, but she was amazing. I can't really describe the feeling. Leaving yesterday was a tough goodbye, but I know I'll see them in a couple days. But it's been amazing."

The boy’s middle name is an homage to grandfather Keith Tkachuk, Brady's father, who had 1,065 points (538 goals, 527 assists) in 1,201 NHL games from 1992-2010. Such family recognition is typical of Brady, a forward who is fresh off a summer of celebrating brother Matthew Tkachuk’s Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.

“Starting with Matthew and seeing what he did and how many smiles and joy he brought to my family, I just kind of became addicted to that feeling, myself,” Brady said. “It's something that I want to provide for here and my teammates and my friends, family as well. ... And just with the baby, just realizing what's really important. Just want to be somebody that he's proud to look up to and be a good role model for him and be a good dad and a husband. So, it's a lot of lessons this year. I'm just excited to be back with the guys and try to lead us where I want to go."

The Senators (37-41-4) finished seventh in the Atlantic Division last season and have not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs during Brady’s six seasons with them. Ottawa last reached the playoffs in 2017.

Throughout the process this week, Brady relied on teammates who are experienced parents, like forward Claude Giroux, who has two children, Gavin and Palmer.

“When he was at the hospital, maybe I gave him a few [pieces of] advice,” Giroux said. “He’s a pretty emotional guy sometimes. He did a great job, and I’m not too worried about him.

“We’re really happy for him and Emma. He’s been talking about being a dad for a long time, and he’s going to be a great dad and she’s going to be a great mom.”

But communication wasn’t as smooth with forward Josh Norris.

"He actually texted me, and my phone was broken, the day that the baby was born,” Norris said. “And he's like, 'What's going on? Why aren't you texting me back?' And I forgot to tell him that my phone was broken, but I'm happy for him. And obviously, with his brother this summer, that was pretty cool, and he talked about that. ... A good learning experience for him, I think.

“Props to him for being here. I know it was a crazy last few days for him and his wife Emma. The baby's really cute, for sure.”

Though an overwhelmed and likely sleep-deprived Brady understandably found it difficult to describe his feelings, goalie Linus Ullmark, father to Harry and Lily, was able to put into words what it means to be a parent.

“It’s all love. That’s what it is,” Ullmark said. “You get to really experience what is important in your life because that’s what it is. Once you have your first kid, it’s [the same] if you get a second, third or fourth, whenever they show up in your life, that’s the best thing that’s ever happened to you. I’m very excited to meet [Ryder]. I’m very excited for them. It’s such a blessing for everyone to become a parent. Coming home from a game, it doesn’t matter if it’s a win or a loss, it’s a lot easier.”