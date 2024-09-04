Senators announce partnership with golfer Brooke Henderson

OTTAWA -- One of the best professional golfers on the planet is partnering with her favorite hockey team.

The Ottawa Senators announced Wednesday that they have signed Canadian LPGA superstar Brooke Henderson to a multiyear sponsorship. Heading into her 10th full season on the top women’s tour in the world, Henderson and her caddy, sister Brittany, will wear Senators colors at least one round per tournament, and her towel and water bottle will feature the team’s logo.

“[It’s] a piece of home,” said Henderson, a native of Smiths Falls, 40 minutes south of the Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators’ arena. “I’m very proud to do it: Show everybody who I’m cheering for and where my love is. And also, I feel like, with the water bottle I’ll feel like one of the guys on the bench, so that’ll be pretty cool too.”

Henderson, a 13-time LPGA tournament winner, is no stranger to hockey. In her youth, she was a goalie for the Smiths Falls Cubs for six years, winning a provincial championship in an undefeated season. And she was raised to be a Senators fan.

“It’s such a cool opportunity,” Henderson said. “Growing up, I played hockey, I loved hockey and I always cheered for the Sens. So, it feels like a perfect fit, just being able to be involved with an organization that has world-class athletes who every day are pursuing their dreams and pushing themselves.”