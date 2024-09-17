Wideman retires from NHL after 6 seasons due to back injury

34-year-old defenseman last played for Canadiens in 2022-23

Chris Wideman MTL retires

© David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Chris Wideman announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday after six NHL seasons.

The 34-year-old defenseman last played in 2022-23 with the Montreal Canadiens when he had six assists in 46 games. He did not play last season because of a back injury.

"After much thought, I have decided it is best for my health and my family to retire from playing hockey professionally," Wideman said in a statement. "I made numerous attempts at rehabilitation, therapy and many different treatments, but eventually it became apparent that returning to the game I love would not be possible."

Selected by the Ottawa Senators in the fourth round (No. 100) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Wideman had 78 points (20 goals, 58 assists) in 291 regular-season games for the Canadiens, Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers and Senators.

Wideman had a career high 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) in 64 games with the Canadiens in 2021-22.

"I am incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to live out my childhood dream of playing in the National Hockey League," he said. "I'm not sure yet how I’ll manage to stay close to the game that I love, but as I did with everything else in my career, I know I'll find a way."

