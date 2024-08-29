Cousins signs 1-year, $800,000 contract with Senators

Nick Cousins signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

The 31-year-old forward was an unrestricted free agent. He had 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 69 regular-season games for the Florida Panthers last season and one assist in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help them win the Cup.

“Nick has gained a lot of valuable experience playing almost 600 games in the NHL and having played in the Stanley Cup Finals in two straight seasons,” Senators general manager Steve Staios said. “He brings grit and tenacity to his game that adds to the competitive nature of our group.”

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round (No. 68) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Cousins has 180 points (71 goals, 109 assists) in 592 regular-season games for the Panthers, Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights, Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes and Flyers, and 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 63 playoff games.