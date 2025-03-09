Bruins 'crushed' to see several teammates go before NHL Trade Deadline

TAMPA -- The Boston Bruins had a flurry of activity leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, making five trades that day and seven dating to Tuesday.
Everything was happening so fast on Friday that it didn’t sink in for David Pastrnak until he woke up the next day.
"I'm not going to lie, when I woke today I almost thought it was a dream," the forward said on Saturday. "Yesterday there was so much going on, but this morning the reality really hit.”
Among the moves over that four-day span, Boston sent forward and captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers, forward Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche, defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs, forward Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild and forward Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers.
The swift changes left Pastrnak and many of his teammates with plenty to process.
“It's been very tough, emotional, and sad,” Pastrnak said. “Personally, I lost three very close friends and it's a very tough pill to swallow. We not only lost big leaders on this team, but great human beings, guys with families that I was really close to and I've been here since Day 1 with them."