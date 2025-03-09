Bruins 'crushed' to see several teammates go before NHL Trade Deadline

Goalie Jeremy Swayman echoed those thoughts and spoke with regret that the group that began the season together didn’t fare better. The Bruins (29-28-8) had lost three straight games and eight of nine before a 4-0 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday moved them within two points of the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

"I know none of those guys wanted to leave," Swayman said. "They wanted to see it through here and we had the ability to see it through with those guys, and that's just the most devastating part. The human side of me was crushed.

"Even though it's a business, it's guys that you love. The connection that I had with ‘Marchy,’ Coyle, ‘Freddy,’ ‘Brando,’ ‘Braz’ ... I love those guys and the fact that we can't continue to play together and make memories and push through is devastating."

However, the Bruins were able to channel their emotions on Saturday to get a road victory.

Swayman made 26 saves for his fourth shutout of the season. Forward Cole Koepke, who is expected to receive increased ice time, scored two goals against his former team.

Center Casey Mittelstadt, acquired in the Coyle trade, had an assist, and defenseman Henri Jokiharju, who came over in a deal with the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, was plus-1 with seven shot attempts (one on goal) in 18:38.

"We are still professional hockey players and you have a job to do," Pastrnak said. "You get the mindset ready and make sure you look forward. We got some great additions and we have a lot of hockey left. We have to focus on this group right now and make sure we keep getting better.

"I think the last two games we were amazing. That's the way we need to play for the rest of the year. We're going to win more games than we lose if we play like this and compete every night like we did in Carolina (in a 3-2 loss on Thursday) and tonight."