Swayman, Bruins shut out Lightning, end 3-game losing streak

Goalie gets 1st win since Feb. 4, Koepke scores twice for Boston

Bruins at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves for his first win since Feb. 4, helping the Boston Bruins to a 4-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

Swayman, who was 0-4-2 in his previous six starts, got his fourth shutout of the season.

Cole Koepke scored twice for the Bruins (29-28-8), who had lost three straight.

Boston made five trades Friday, the day of the NHL Trade Deadline, and seven dating to Tuesday, which included dealing former captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers, forward Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche and defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves for the Lightning (37-22-4), who had won 10 of 11.

Koepke gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 10:32 of the second period when he was credited with a goal after a scramble in front. After Koepke drove to the net and put a backhand through Vasilevskiy’s pads, Tampa Bay forward Oliver Bjorkstrand tried to clear the puck from the crease but knocked it in off of Vasilevskiy's pad.

Mark Kastelic made it 2-0 at 13:16 of the third period with a wrist shot from beyond the blue line that deflected off the stick of Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh and caught Vasilevskiy out of position.

Nikita Zadorov scored into an empty net to push it to 3-0 at 14:52 before Koepke’s second goal made it a 4-0 final at 15:53. He scored with a one-timer from the right face-off circle off a David Pastrnak pass on a 2-on-1.

Casey Mittelstadt got the secondary assist on the final goal in his Boston debut. The center was acquired from Colorado in the trade for Coyle.

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman was a late scratch and is day to day with a lower-body injury.

