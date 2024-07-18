Danford feels at home with Maple Leafs, favorite childhood team

TORONTO -- Ben Danford grew up a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs in Madoc, Ontario, a 2 1/2-hour drive from Scotiabank Arena. So when the big, rangy right-shot defenseman was available with the Maple Leafs set to select at No. 31 at the 2024 NHL Draft, the fit was perfect.

“I talked to them and anything could happen, you never know so my hopes were up when they picked No. 31 and it turned out well,” the 18-year-old said at Maple Leafs development camp earlier this month. “I’m a two-way guy. Someone who is defense first but then offense is there as well. Just compete hard, block shots, play in a lot of different situations.”

In other words, Danford (6-foot-1, 194 pounds) projects to be the exact type of player Toronto has been looking to add this offseason, both to its current lineup and looking toward the future. He worked closely during development camp with Jake Muzzin, a similar style of defenseman who joined Toronto’s front office as a pro scout in 2023 after playing 187 games for the Maple Leafs over five NHL seasons.

“It was great," Danford said. "I’ve been a Leafs fan my whole life and I’ve watched him and definitely looked up to him, so to get to know him and learn from him, it’s really special.”

Though his offensive numbers last season were not overwhelming — 33 points on one goal and 32 assists in 64 games in his second season with Oshawa of the Ontario Hockey League — Maple Leafs assistant general manager, player development Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser feels there is room for growth. But it was Danford’s desire to excel on the defensive side of the game that was most intriguing.

“He’s very smooth on the ice, very smart player and defensively he makes stops,” Wickenheiser said. “His offensive numbers weren’t really that great this year but I think they are better than the stats show. He’s a character kid, he comes from a really nice family, good background and he’s a good athlete. You watch him move off the ice, you see the reason why he can translate that on the ice as well.”

Danford had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 21 OHL playoff games, helping Oshawa reach the best-of-7 league final before being swept by London. Forward Easton Cowan, who played with London last season and was selected by Toronto with the No. 28 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was impressed by what he saw facing Danford.

“I know a lot about him,” Cowan said. “He’s a competitor. He got in front of (London forward) Kasper Halttunen’s (heavy) shot a lot so I don’t think I’d do that. It just shows the competitiveness he has.”

Danford knows his success will not come from playing a flashy style of game and that's fine by him, as long as he is helping contribute to wins.

“Blocking shots, just doing little things, the normal people watching games on television don’t see those little things that help your teammates succeed,” Danford said. “I feel like that’s a huge part of the game, blocking shots, getting bumps on guys, little things like that they’ve really harped so far at development camp.

“I feel like with my skating ability and hockey IQ, (my offense) is something I can definitely improve on. There’s a great development staff here that definitely know what they’re doing, some of the best in the world so with them behind me, I should be going in the right direction for sure.”