Badinka impressing Hurricanes with versatility, transition game

RALEIGH, N.C. -- When Dominik Badinka hit the ice for the Carolina Hurricanes development camp this month, he was unfazed by the spotlight. Carolina's first selection in the 2024 NHL Draft (No. 34) wasn't worried about first impressions or timed skating drills.

"I'm not a player who gets nervous that much," the 18-year-old defenseman said. "But you want to show (yourself) in a good light."

Carolina traded its first-round selection (No. 27) to the Chicago Blackhawks for the No. 34 pick and the New York Islanders' second-round pick (No. 50, Nikita Artamonov). Badinka had hoped to be selected in the first round, but going to the Hurricanes with the second choice in the second round felt like a good fit.

"I was thinking I was going on the first day basically, so the first day was tough," he said. "But the second day, I was so happy this team chose me. Now I'm happy to be here."

The Chomutov, Czech Republic, native gives the Hurricanes a versatile prospect who can take some time to grow into an NHL role. He split last season between Malmo's junior team and the Malmo Redhawks of the Swedish Hockey League, the top professional league in Sweden, where he had four points (one goal, three assists) in 33 games.

"We got him on the second day, but in terms of talent, you talk about an incredibly mobile defenseman who is hard to get around," Hurricanes assistant general manager Darren Yorke said. "To close on (opponents) and play fast defensively versus rushes is a huge strength of his. Get him in-zone and he can stay tight."

The Hurricanes are also impressed with his ability to transition in the offensive game.

"There's no hesitation when (teammates) turn around and cut back," Yorke said. "He's able to read where the routes are and (get them) the puck. He sees his options. He has the poise to accept the forecheck and look through the progressions. He really has the tools that are needed to be a strong defenseman in the NHL."

The jump from Swedish junior hockey to the SEL is a steep one. Most of the players on the Malmo roster were at least five years older than Badinka, including two who played briefly in Carolina. Joakim Ryan (four games in 2020-21) and Janne Kuokkanen (11 games from 2017-19) each gave their teenage teammate a positive review of the organization as well as advice on how to grow his game.

"They told me they believe I can play in the NHL," Badinka said. "They said you need to work hard basically and be a smart player. Give it everything with a laser (focus) when I get to the League, and (then) do everything to stay in the League. That was the main advice I got."

Badinka's commitment to playing in Sweden is complete, so his North American hockey career will begin right away. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Sunday.

"At this age, I'm an all-around two-way defenseman; it's not that I shine doing something," he said. "My hockey vision and my hockey sense is great, passing and breaking out the puck. I have good mobility on the skates. But if I want to play for the Carolina Hurricanes, I need to do everything."