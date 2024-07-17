Greentree has size, scoring touch for impactful future with Kings

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Stand next to Liam Greentree, and it’s easy to understand why the Los Angeles Kings decided to select him with the No. 26 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

“He’s a big body,” Kings senior director of player personnel Glen Murray said of the 18-year-old prospect, listed at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds for Los Angeles development camp earlier this month.

A forward with Greentree’s physicality was particularly appealing to the Kings following their third straight Western Conference First Round loss to the Edmonton Oilers. In breaking down their five-game exit last season, general manager Rob Blake pointed to the lack of offense generated from being on top of the goaltender to set screens, redirect shots and capitalize on rebounds.

Those are all aspects where Greentree showed his aptitude last season, when he led Windsor of the Ontario Hockey League with 90 points (36 goals, 54 assists) in 64 games and was tied for 11th in the OHL in scoring as team captain.

“Obviously I have a big body," he said, "so I definitely try to get myself to the net and drive the net, and I think a lot of my production happens from that.”

But there is more to Greentree's game than sheer size and brute strength. He showed effective puck handling and skating to draw a penalty shot during the last scrimmage of the three-day camp.

“I have a lot of finesse to my game and a lot of skill, so I try to use that as best I can,” he said.