Surin hopes to add physical presence to Predators' future

NASHVILLE -- It didn’t take long for the Nashville Predators to discover that Egor Surin, who they selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, really enjoys the physical part of the game.

One of the first questions the 17-year-old forward prospect asked upon arriving at Predators development camp earlier this month was, “When do I get to hit?”

That question forced Nashville pro development coach Mark Borowiecki to be very direct with his instructions on what kind of contact was permitted in a 3-on-3 tournament-style drill.

“I had to be explicit,” Borowiecki said. “Those middle boards are made for 8-year-olds. You cannot body check into those.”

The Predators were impressed by Surin's 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 42 games with Loko Yaroslavl of the Russian Junior Hockey League last season, and also like what they see in his personality, which is already resonating with his teammates despite still learning the English language.

“I say now, ‘I like big hits,’” Surin said. “Also, I like a smart game. I like to give smart passes.”