Surin hopes to add physical presence to Predators' future

No. 22 pick in 2024 NHL Draft capable of delivering 'big hits' and 'smart passes'

egor surin_0716

© Candice Ward/Getty Images

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- It didn’t take long for the Nashville Predators to discover that Egor Surin, who they selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, really enjoys the physical part of the game.

One of the first questions the 17-year-old forward prospect asked upon arriving at Predators development camp earlier this month was, “When do I get to hit?” 

That question forced Nashville pro development coach Mark Borowiecki to be very direct with his instructions on what kind of contact was permitted in a 3-on-3 tournament-style drill.

“I had to be explicit,” Borowiecki said. “Those middle boards are made for 8-year-olds. You cannot body check into those.”

The Predators were impressed by Surin's 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 42 games with Loko Yaroslavl of the Russian Junior Hockey League last season, and also like what they see in his personality, which is already resonating with his teammates despite still learning the English language.

“I say now, ‘I like big hits,’” Surin said. “Also, I like a smart game. I like to give smart passes.”

Surin drafted by Nashville Predators

Nashville is encouraged by his combination of size (6-foot-1, 197 pounds) and skill at such a young age; the Predators also have to like that he mentions Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon and Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk as players he really enjoys watching.

They also hope Surin will continue to add to his size and that his strength will be a weapon by the time he's ready for the NHL.

“I think you can see how young he was, which is a great thing,” Borowiecki said. “And then you combine that with those flashes of high-end skill, high-end compete, I think it’s great to see for a young kid. He’s very sure of himself, in a positive way. Like it’s not arrogant, it’s not cocky. He’s very self-assured. I think about myself at that age. There’s no way I was like that.

“I think it’s great to see from such a young athlete who already is kind of probably feeling the expectation of being a first-round pick. He scored a beautiful goal in our end. All week he’s been asking questions. A great personality despite the semi-language barrier, a sociable kid. Very excited to have him in the fold.”

During Nashville's prospect scrimmage at camp, Surin centered a line with Matthew Wood, selected by the Predators with the No. 15 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and Teddy Stiga, taken in the second round (No. 55) in the 2024 draft. Nashville general manager Barry Trotz has repeatedly talked about trying to find game-breaking centers through the draft.

The Predators are hoping Surin can eventually be one of those players.

“Today is a dream for me,” Surin said. “When I got up, I could not believe it. For me, it’s very interesting because this is a really good city. It’s a dream city for me.”

