Parascak forging path toward big future with Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Terik Parascak has come a long way in the past two years.

In 2022-23, the then-16-year-old forward was sent back to prep hockey rather than joining Prince George of the Western Hockey League. In 2023-24, he enjoyed a breakout WHL season, and ultimately was selected by the Washington Capitals with the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on June 28.

The detour proved to be beneficial for the 18-year-old, who led Prince George with 105 points (43 goals, 62 assists) in 68 games last season and was the eighth-highest scorer in the WHL.

“It was definitely hard at the time but definitely understood the whole process,” Parascak said of returning to the Edge School Prep Academy of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL U18) for the 2022-23 season, when he was second in the league in scoring with 66 points (32 goals, 34 assists) in 30 games.

“I wasn’t in a position where I would get enough ice time to really develop my skills and didn’t want to ruin my development that way,” he said. “Sent me back and I built tons of confidence and I’m able to come into this year and do what I did.”

That included being named to the 2024 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) All-Rookie Team and the WHL B.C. Division Second All-Star Team. Parascak led CHL rookies in goals and points and his 105 points were the most by a CHL rookie since Patrick Kane (145 points) and Sam Gagner (118 points) in 2006-07.

He scored eight goals in his first four games, earning the nickname “Super Rookie” from one of Prince George's broadcasters.

“It’s obviously a super cool nickname,” Parascak said. “Definitely got old after a while. I don’t love the attention that much like, that but obviously super cool to have a nickname like that.”

On the final day of Capitals development camp earlier this month, he played in the 3-on-3 tournament alongside forward Ryan Leonard, selected by Washington with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Their team won the event, giving Capitals fans in attendance a possible glimpse into the future.

“I like the way he plays," Leonard said of Parascak. It was nice playing with him 3-on-3. Connected a couple times. He had an unlucky shot off the crossbar. But yeah, great player.”

Parascak said much of the remainder of his summer will be spent in the gym.

“He tested very well at the combine but obviously he’s got some room to grow physically and get stronger,” Washington assistant general manager Ross Mahoney said. “When he gets stronger, his skating will improve even more.”

After signing a three-year, entry-level contract on July 5, Parascak will attend training camp with the Capitals before likely heading back to Prince George, where he will deal with the expectations of his new status.

“Being a first-round pick, there’s a little bit of pressure in that sense,” he said, “but just enjoy that type of thing and know the organization’s going to do whatever they can to help me out, and I’m just looking forward to putting in the work and being here one day.”