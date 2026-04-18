Avalanche's depth, healthy roster can be strength of team throughout playoffs

Kadri said the third line could be a “killer line.”

“I think we played a couple of games together and had some tremendous success, so I think we all work well off each other. It’s going to be an extremely hard line to play against and can obviously pitch in offensively. So, very excited to play with a couple of veteran guys who have that experience and should be a great combination.”

To say that the Avalanche suffered in the standings due to injuries would be a lie. Their longest losing streak this season was four games from Oct. 21-Oct.26, and they still got points out of that stretch (0-1-3). That’s a testament to their depth and the group that the Avalanche brass has built. That depth is just that much more eye-popping now that everyone is back.

“They’ve done everything they can to put us in good spots,” defenseman Cale Makar said of the Avalanche’s hockey operations. “I mean, we talk about it a lot. There’s a lot of outside noise and everyone wants to focus on how far you’re going to go. At this point, it really doesn’t matter. You’re focused on tomorrow and that’s it. After that game’s over, focus on the next one. Just try to build and build and build and see how far we go.

“For us again, it just goes back to sticking in the moment and making sure, as a group, we’re even keel and remain on a day-to-day basis.”