Avalanche's depth, healthy roster can be strength of team throughout playoffs

And it gives Bednar a chance to re-examine some lines they didn’t get enough opportunity to see in the regular season due to injuries. On Saturday, Nazem Kadri, who is expected to play on Sunday after missing five games with a finger injury, was center on the third line with left wing Gabriel Landeskog and right wing Nicolas Roy. Kadri and Landeskog played some together before Landeskog sustained a lower-body injury against the Dallas Stars on March 6, then played briefly together again earlier this month.
Landeskog, Kadri and Roy have played just 4:40 together, against the St. Louis Blues on April 7, because Kadri was injured in that game.
“Obviously, with 'Naz' missing the last few games, it’s one thing we’re kind of missing out on is what is the chemistry of that line that we like? But I think 'Nic' has some attributes that I really like when it comes to playing with a guy like 'Naz.' He doesn’t like to throw the puck away, he’s able to hang onto it, find plays in traffic, play a little give-and-go game,” Bednar said.
“'Landy' was with him today, too. They’re both able to go to the net, and get to the net, and win puck battles along the walls, and can then maybe free 'Naz' up to find some space and be a little bit more creative. Some of the things I look at when I’m putting together a line is that guys’ skill sets can complement one another.”