Wedgewood vs. Forsberg goalie matchup in Western Conference First Round

Target positional aggression: Wedgewood is an exceptional skater, whether it’s retreating on his edges, gliding into angle or powering across his crease in a butterfly slide. He uses that talent to play a more aggressive positional game, often starting above the edge of his crease or wide of his posts even on in-zone plays. It’s not surprising then to see more goals than most scored along the ice outside either skate, which often indicates a backdoor tap-in, with the 30 total (34.8 percent) well above the 24.3 percent tracked average for the more than 10,000 goals tracked for this project since 2017. It’s also not surprising that Wedgewood’s 22 goals (25.6 percent) off lateral plays and passes across the middle of the ice are one of the few categories that are also above the 22.1 percent average. Even on the 11 goals off cross-ice plays below the hash marks, Wedgewood started outside his posts or on, or above the top edge of his crease, for seven of them.

Avoid the glove: Using a more neutral “handshake” glove position with a slight “fingers up” twist as he settles into his save stance, Wedgewood has exceptional results both under and over the glove. Even though the charted goal results don’t represent a save percentage, they are both below the average totals on the glove side. Wedgewood also didn’t give up a clean-look goal over the glove, and the only partial breakaway goal over the glove came after a cross-crease deke off the wing and elevated backhand from close to the crease. There wasn’t a single clean-look goal low on the glove side, and none off breakaways of any type as well.

Blocker side? The goal totals are only slightly above average high blocker at 19.8 percent compared to 17.8 percent, but well above average under the blocker at 17.4 percent versus the 10.3 percent average. But even most of the goals were a mixture of screens, bounces off defenders, rebounds and east-west plays. Only two clean-look goals came above the blocker, as did all three goals off breakaway shots, with just one clean goal below it.

Breakaway dekes: The more prevalent trend among the 14 1-on-1 goals, which at 16.3 percent is above the 10.2 average, was the success of dekes rather than shots. While two were off in-tight plays, the remaining 12 included the above-mentioned three blocker side-shot goals, while the other nine goals were scored on dekes, taking advantage of an early low, wide-and-glide retreat by stretching him out in either direction, and twice slipping it against the grain into the five-hole as Wedgewood opened up while making his push.

Anton Forsberg

Forsberg is also having too good a season and stretch drive to ignore, even if most would have expected Kuemper to be the Kings starter for the playoffs. Not only did Forsberg finish the season with a .910 save percentage that ranks seventh in the NHL among goalies to play at least 25 games, but he went 5-2-0 with a .946 save percentage during the final month of the regular season to help the Kings get into the playoffs in the first place, and left only 87 goals from the season to break down.