Andersen hoping to help Oilers ‘get over hump,’ win Stanley Cup 

“Edmonton has been knocking on the door for a while now, it’s a team that’s got aspirations to try to win,” Andersen said Monday. “They’ve been close and it would be awesome to help them get over the hump. I’m really excited about that opportunity.”

Fresh off helping Carolina win the Stanley Cup last month, Andersen signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with Edmonton on Wednesday.

The Cup championship came after some disappointing times in the postseason for the Hurricanes, a feeling the Oilers know all to well.

Carolina lost in the Eastern Conference Final two of the previous three seasons before getting to the Stanley Cup Final and defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in six games last season.

Andersen was 13-2 with a 1.89 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including going 12-1 through the first three rounds.

But he allowed eight goals in the first two games of the Final and was pulled after allowing four goals in the second period of Game 3. Brandon Bussi played the rest of the way with Pyotr Kochetkov as his backup.

That followed a regular season where he was 16-14-5 with a 3.05 GAA and .874 save percentage in 35 games, including going 9-4-0 after representing Denmark in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“I think probably since the Olympic break I felt like I was finding my game and again being comfortable with things, the way I was moving around and the structure in my game,” Andersen said. “I think that was a reset for me, and I continued to build toward the playoffs. I was really excited about getting the nod in Game 1 (of playoffs) and I just took it from there and really just laid it out there for each game. It was a really fun run to be a part of and obviously the ending, I would have loved to play, but it still felt amazing to be a part of the team that hoisted it.”

That championship pedigree in goal is something the Oilers have been missing. They were eliminated in the Western Conference First Round last season by the Anaheim Ducks in six games. That came after going to the Stanley Cup Final in back-to-back seasons, only to lose to the Florida Panthers each time.

“I can’t speak to the locker room yet and how the team is under a new coach, but I think one thing that I’ll take with me is realizing that the better a team can know their identity and their strengths, it’s going to be better,” Andersen said. “That’s what I think we showed in Carolina the last few years. We were working towards being really confident and comfortable in the way we play, and I think that really was probably the biggest reason that got us to the top.”