Draisaitl donates 29 sets of hockey equipment to German youth team

Back in his hometown to kick off the summer, Leon Draisaitl wasted no time in giving back to the community that helped shape his hockey career.

The Edmonton Oilers forward and Cologne, Germany native donated 29 sets of new hockey equipment for the local youth hockey team, Junghaie, for each of the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons, the NHLPA announced on Tuesday.

The donation was made in conjunction with the NHLPA Goals & Dreams program.

“It feels great to return to where it all started,” Draisaitl said in a press release. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support I received growing up in Cologne, Germany.

“I hope this equipment contribution with NHLPA Goals & Dreams to the Junghaie helps the next generation fall in love with the game and build a strong future for our sport.”