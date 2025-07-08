Draisaitl donates 29 sets of hockey equipment to German youth team

Oilers forward gives back to hometown, provides 58 full sets over next 2 seasons

Draisaitl and NHLPA Goals & Dreams Group Photo

© NHLPA

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Back in his hometown to kick off the summer, Leon Draisaitl wasted no time in giving back to the community that helped shape his hockey career.

The Edmonton Oilers forward and Cologne, Germany native donated 29 sets of new hockey equipment for the local youth hockey team, Junghaie, for each of the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons, the NHLPA announced on Tuesday.

The donation was made in conjunction with the NHLPA Goals & Dreams program.

“It feels great to return to where it all started,” Draisaitl said in a press release. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support I received growing up in Cologne, Germany.

“I hope this equipment contribution with NHLPA Goals & Dreams to the Junghaie helps the next generation fall in love with the game and build a strong future for our sport.”

The number 29, of course, comes from Draisaitl’s jersey number with the Oilers.

Draisaitl played hockey in Cologne for over six years growing up, including playing for Junghaie early in his career, as well as the U16 team.

In 2016, he represented Germany while playing for Team Europe at the World Cup of Hockey, helping lead the team to a silver medal. In 2020, Draisaitl was named Germany’s Sportsman of the Year, becoming the first hockey player to earn that award.

This past NHL season, he earned the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, awarded to the League’s leading goal scorer.

