Tyler Johnson retires from NHL after 13 seasons

Tyler Johnson, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced his retirement from the NHL after 13 seasons on Monday.

Johnson, who will turn 35 later this month, played in just nine games (two assists) for the Boston Bruins last season. He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Bruins on Nov. 4 after joining the team for training camp on a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Signed by the Lightning as an undrafted free agent on March 7, 2011, Johnson didn't take long to make an impact at the NHL level. He was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the League's top rookie in 2013-14, when he had 50 points (24 goals, 26 assists) in 82 games. The following season, he set NHL career highs in goals (29), assists (43) and points (72) in 77 games.

"I'll never forget the call that changed my life," Johnson said in a post on Instagram. "While playing in Prince George, British Columbia, my agent, Mark MacKay, told me to keep my phone close. When it rang, it was Steve Yzerman from the Tampa Bay Lightning. I'd never set foot in Florida and knew nothing about Tampa, but a gut feeling said it was my path. That instinct led me home.

"In the Lightning organization, I found my place. From earning the Calder Cup with the Norfolk Admirals in the AHL to my NHL callup, those years were the best of my life. My teammates became brothers, and ... together we won back-to-back Stanley Cups, carving our names into history with our coaches and staff. Tampa will forever hold my heart."

Johnson finished his career with 433 points (193 goals, 240 assists) in 747 regular-season games for the Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks and Bruins. He also had 65 points (32 goals, 33 assists) in 116 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping the Lightning win the back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.

"Now, after a lifetime devoted to hockey, I'm ready for what's next,” Johnson said in his post. “I'm thrilled to focus on starting a family and exploring new paths. This moment is bittersweet, but I leave the game with no regrets, only gratitude for the rinks, the teammates, the fans, and a sport that will always ignite my soul.

"Thank you all for being part of my journey."