Gaudreau’s daughter has precious reaction to mom at NHL Draft

Toddler thrilled to see her mother announce Blue Jackets pick

Noa Gaudreau reaction

© Meredith Gaudreau/ Getty Images

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Meredith Gaudreau’s No. 1 fan was cheering her on from across the country last week.

Noa Gaudreau had a priceless reaction to seeing her mother announce the Columbus Blue Jackets selection at the 2025 NHL Draft on June 27.

In a video posted by Meredith on social media, the 2-year-old clapped and grinned at the television after the widow of Johnny Gaudreau was introduced to the crowd by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

“I miss her,” Noa said as she watched the crowd give her mom a standing ovation.

Noa then got out of her own chair to clap for Meredith.

After her mom announced Jackson Smith as the No. 14 pick, the adorable toddler repeated his name.

“Go mommy go! Go mommy go!” Noa cheered to end the video.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were tragically killed when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey, on Aug. 29.

