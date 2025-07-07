Gaudreau’s daughter has precious reaction to mom at NHL Draft

Meredith Gaudreau’s No. 1 fan was cheering her on from across the country last week.

Noa Gaudreau had a priceless reaction to seeing her mother announce the Columbus Blue Jackets selection at the 2025 NHL Draft on June 27.

In a video posted by Meredith on social media, the 2-year-old clapped and grinned at the television after the widow of Johnny Gaudreau was introduced to the crowd by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

“I miss her,” Noa said as she watched the crowd give her mom a standing ovation.

Noa then got out of her own chair to clap for Meredith.