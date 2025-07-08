Lazar's past with McDavid, Draisaitl made signing with Oilers a 'no-brainer'

EDMONTON -- Curtis Lazar said signing a one-year, $775,000 contract to join the Edmonton Oilers on July 2 was a "no-brainer."
And it's not hard to see why.
Not only is the 30-year-old forward going back to the city where his pro hockey career began, he's also quite familiar with the two star players in Edmonton, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl."
"Connor and I were roommates at the World Juniors, we played two years there together and I played against Leon in the Western Hockey League time and time again," Lazar told NHL.com. "I've already talked to both guys about the fit coming to Edmonton, how much fun it's going to be and how much work it's going to take.
"I love their winning mindset and I'm going to try and do as much heavy lifting as I can to help them out."
Lazar played junior for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL from 2010-14, winning two league titles and the Memorial Cup in 2014.
The Oil Kings' championship banners hang from the rafters at Rogers Place and Lazar is hoping to help McDavid, Draisaitl and the Oilers put up a Stanley Cup banner after they lost in the Final the past two seasons to the Florida Panthers.
"Anyone would be lying if they said they weren't excited about playing with them, they're two of the best players in the world," Lazar said. "The cool thing is that I'm familiar with both guys,"
Lazar returns to Edmonton after spending the past 11 seasons in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils. He was selected by Ottawa No. 17 in the 2013 NHL Draft and has 125 points (47 goals, 78 assists) in 572 regular-season games.
"I'm super-happy to be going back to Edmonton, I think everybody knows that's where my hockey career started, playing junior and I had a lot of success there. We were the last team from the WHL to win the Memorial Cup," Lazar said. "This summer, kind of looking at the landscape of the League and after the tough season I had last year, I was thinking of where I can get my game back and where I can help a team win? Edmonton checked all those boxes.