Lazar's past with McDavid, Draisaitl made signing with Oilers a 'no-brainer'

"It came down to them reaching out and when I got that phone call, it was a no-brainer for me. I'm super-happy, I don't think I could end up in a better place and I'm looking forward to get going."

Lazar had 76 points (41 goals, 35 assists) in 58 games and 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 21 playoff games in his final season with the Oil Kings in 2013-14.

Making the jump to the NHL, however, Lazar realized he needed to reinvent himself to attain longevity and became a dependable bottom-six forward, who is strong defensively and can kill penalties. He hopes to continue contributing in such manner with the Oilers, who have an abundance of offensive talent led by McDavid and Draisaitl.

"I'm still going, so that's always a good thing. My career has had a little bit of everything," Lazar said. "I was a first-round pick and was selected to score goals and fill the net, which really didn't materialize, so I had a decision to make. And instead of getting angry and complain that I'm not getting the opportunity, I just asked myself what can I be the best at and carve out a role?

"That came down to being an energetic, north-south, bottom six-player that specializes in the grunt work, playing those heavy minutes, killing penalties and winning face-offs and doing things like that."

Lazar had been filling that role with New Jersey until he sustained a knee injury against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 27, 2024, and underwent surgery to repair the damage. He missed 17 games, returned briefly on Dec. 17, sat out three more games and returned to the lineup Dec. 29 at the Carolina Hurricanes.

The six-foot, 203-pound right-shot winger admitted he wasn't himself on his return. He was limited to 48 games and had five points (two goals, three assists). In 2023-24, he had 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 71 games with the Devils. He became an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

"Last year did not go as planned at all for me, but it kind of fueled me to want to come in and prove to everyone I can help the Oilers get over the top and show that I can be an impactful player in this League," Lazar said. "I've been pretty honest about my knee injury last year and just about how much it hindered me, but I'm not a complainer, it is what it is.

"I used the summer to heal up and this actually feels like the perfect storm; my body feels right, I'm moving exceptionally well in the gym, which has translated into some pretty good on-ice sessions already."

Edmonton proved to be a good landing spot for Lazar as a junior player and he hopes it will be again in the NHL with the Oilers this upcoming season.

"I showed up in Edmonton as a 15-year-old kid and I had no idea what the hockey journey in front of me was going to be," Lazar said. "Now, I'm coming back with a wife and two kids and get to play in the city that's very close to my heart and I have really good memories in. I'm looking forward to sharing those with my family and playing with the Oilers."