Lazar's past with McDavid, Draisaitl made signing with Oilers a 'no-brainer'

EDMONTON -- Curtis Lazar said signing a one-year, $775,000 contract to join the Edmonton Oilers on July 2 was a "no-brainer."

And it's not hard to see why.

Not only is the 30-year-old forward going back to the city where his pro hockey career began, he's also quite familiar with the two star players in Edmonton, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl."

"Connor and I were roommates at the World Juniors, we played two years there together and I played against Leon in the Western Hockey League time and time again," Lazar told NHL.com. "I've already talked to both guys about the fit coming to Edmonton, how much fun it's going to be and how much work it's going to take.

"I love their winning mindset and I'm going to try and do as much heavy lifting as I can to help them out."

Lazar played junior for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL from 2010-14, winning two league titles and the Memorial Cup in 2014.

The Oil Kings' championship banners hang from the rafters at Rogers Place and Lazar is hoping to help McDavid, Draisaitl and the Oilers put up a Stanley Cup banner after they lost in the Final the past two seasons to the Florida Panthers.

"Anyone would be lying if they said they weren't excited about playing with them, they're two of the best players in the world," Lazar said. "The cool thing is that I'm familiar with both guys,"

Lazar returns to Edmonton after spending the past 11 seasons in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils. He was selected by Ottawa No. 17 in the 2013 NHL Draft and has 125 points (47 goals, 78 assists) in 572 regular-season games.

"I'm super-happy to be going back to Edmonton, I think everybody knows that's where my hockey career started, playing junior and I had a lot of success there. We were the last team from the WHL to win the Memorial Cup," Lazar said. "This summer, kind of looking at the landscape of the League and after the tough season I had last year, I was thinking of where I can get my game back and where I can help a team win? Edmonton checked all those boxes.

"It came down to them reaching out and when I got that phone call, it was a no-brainer for me. I'm super-happy, I don't think I could end up in a better place and I'm looking forward to get going."

Lazar had 76 points (41 goals, 35 assists) in 58 games and 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 21 playoff games in his final season with the Oil Kings in 2013-14.

Making the jump to the NHL, however, Lazar realized he needed to reinvent himself to attain longevity and became a dependable bottom-six forward, who is strong defensively and can kill penalties. He hopes to continue contributing in such manner with the Oilers, who have an abundance of offensive talent led by McDavid and Draisaitl.

"I'm still going, so that's always a good thing. My career has had a little bit of everything," Lazar said. "I was a first-round pick and was selected to score goals and fill the net, which really didn't materialize, so I had a decision to make. And instead of getting angry and complain that I'm not getting the opportunity, I just asked myself what can I be the best at and carve out a role?

"That came down to being an energetic, north-south, bottom six-player that specializes in the grunt work, playing those heavy minutes, killing penalties and winning face-offs and doing things like that."

Lazar had been filling that role with New Jersey until he sustained a knee injury against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 27, 2024, and underwent surgery to repair the damage. He missed 17 games, returned briefly on Dec. 17, sat out three more games and returned to the lineup Dec. 29 at the Carolina Hurricanes.

The six-foot, 203-pound right-shot winger admitted he wasn't himself on his return. He was limited to 48 games and had five points (two goals, three assists). In 2023-24, he had 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) in 71 games with the Devils. He became an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

"Last year did not go as planned at all for me, but it kind of fueled me to want to come in and prove to everyone I can help the Oilers get over the top and show that I can be an impactful player in this League," Lazar said. "I've been pretty honest about my knee injury last year and just about how much it hindered me, but I'm not a complainer, it is what it is.

"I used the summer to heal up and this actually feels like the perfect storm; my body feels right, I'm moving exceptionally well in the gym, which has translated into some pretty good on-ice sessions already."

Edmonton proved to be a good landing spot for Lazar as a junior player and he hopes it will be again in the NHL with the Oilers this upcoming season.

"I showed up in Edmonton as a 15-year-old kid and I had no idea what the hockey journey in front of me was going to be," Lazar said. "Now, I'm coming back with a wife and two kids and get to play in the city that's very close to my heart and I have really good memories in. I'm looking forward to sharing those with my family and playing with the Oilers."

