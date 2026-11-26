Hartford (New York Rangers)

Winning has eluded Hartford for much of the past decade, but that has changed with new coach Jay Leach and a crop of young talent.

Hartford is 11-9-1-0 and tied with Charlotte (Florida Panthers) at 23 points for the Atlantic Division lead. Leach had spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken and Boston Bruins before the Rangers hired him to take over Hartford on June 5. Before his NHL stint, he had been the coach of Providence (Boston) for four seasons.

Rookie forward Liam Greentree leads the team with 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 21 games. The Rangers acquired Greentree from the Los Angeles Kings as part of the return for forward Artemi Panarin on Feb. 4. Los Angeles had selected Greentree in the first round (No. 26) of the 2024 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old's nine goals tie him for the league lead among rookies.

This success also has come without Dylan Garand after the Rangers recalled the goalie two days before Hartford's season opener. With Garand in New York, Callum Tung is teaming with Arvid Soderblom, who was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks for goalie Spencer Martin on Nov. 15. Tung, 23, is 6-5-0 in 11 games with a 2.00 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in his first full season at the AHL level.

Grand Rapids (Detroit Red Wings)

While change continues to swirl around the Red Wings, their AHL affiliate's winning ways continue.

Last season, Grand Rapids finished second in the league in the regular season with a 51-16-4-1 record. Even after several offseason changes, the Griffins continue to win. Their 16-2-1-1 record has them in the league lead by six points.

A key to that proficiency has been goalie Michal Postava, who is 8-0-0 in eight games with a 1.44 GAA and .946 save percentage; the 24-year-old's GAA is tied for first and his save percentage is second in the AHL. After Sebastian Cossa's trade to the Utah Mammoth on June 30, Postava is working alongside rookie Trey Augustine with Grand Rapids. Augustine is 7-1-2 with a 2.49 GAA and .913 save percentage.

The Red Wings signed Postava as a free agent to a two-year, entry-level contract June 10, 2025, after he won the Czech Extraliga championship with HC Kometa Brno. Detroit took Augustine in the second round (No. 41) of the 2023 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old also won Big Ten top goaltending honors the past two seasons at Michigan State University and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist last season.

Two young forwards have also contributed. Jesse Kiiskinen came to the Detroit organization as part of a trade with the Nashville Predators on June 25, 2024. Nashville had chosen him in the third round (No. 68) of the 2023 draft. The 21-year-old is second among AHL rookies with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 20 games. Carter Bear, who was chosen by the Red Wings in the first round (No. 13) of the 2025 NHL Draft, is right behind Kiiskinen in rookie scoring with 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 19 games.

Tucson (Utah Mammoth)

The prospects look bright for the Mammoth. Tucson has gone 9-1-0-0 in its past 10 games and is fourth in the AHL at 12-3-2-0.

Tucson is winning with youth, too.

Rookie forward Yegor Borikov has adjusted quickly and has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) through 17 games. Utah signed him to a three-year entry-level contract on May 7 after three seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League with Dinamo Minsk. The 21-year-old was selected in the fourth round (No. 110) of the 2025 draft.

Two more rookie forwards, Caleb Desnoyers and Tij Iginla, are producing as well. Utah selected Iginla, the son of Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla, in the first round (No. 6) in 2024. As a 20-year-old rookie, he has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 17 games. Desnoyers, 19, went to Utah in the first round (No. 4) of the 2025 draft and has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 17 games.

Tucson has also gotten excellent goaltending from another rookie, Michael Hrabal. The 21-year-old was chosen in the second round (No. 38) of the 2023 draft. He has taken a solid workload with Tucson and is 6-2-1 in nine games. His 1.80 GAA is second-best among AHL rookie goalies while his .928 save percentage ranks fourth.

Calgary (Calgary Flames)

It has been youth mixed with one NHL star leading Calgary recently.

That star, Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau, is on a conditioning assignment with Calgary after hip resurfacing surgery. In his first game since Feb. 4, Huberdeau had three assists in his AHL debut on Nov. 18, a 4-3 win against Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken). He had a goal and an assist in his next game, a 4-2 win at Laval (Montreal Canadiens) on Nov. 21.

But Calgary (12-8-1-0) is getting contributions from its prospects, too.

Defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz had a goal and five assists in four games to win the AHL player of the week honor for the week ending Nov. 22. The 21-year-old was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round (No. 75) of the 2023 draft before the Flames acquired him in a trade on Jan. 31, 2024. He played 34 games with the Flames last season and had seven points (two goals, five assists), but has spent most of this season in the AHL. His 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 21 games tie him for fourth among AHL defensemen.