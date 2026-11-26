Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Leonard, Matt Roy and Ivan Miroshnichenko each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (11-11-0), who had allowed five or more goals in each of their past five games. Logan Thompson made 18 saves.

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist, and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for the Flyers (9-12-6), who had won three straight and five of seven. Tyson Foerster had two assists, and Joseph Woll made 28 saves.

Tuch extended Washington’s lead to 4-2 at 17:01 of the third period, deflecting Timothy Liljegren’s point shot past Woll. Roy then made it 5-2 at 17:38 with an empty-net goal.

Miroshnichenko pushed it to 6-2 at 18:48, scoring from the left post before Cole Knuble cut it to 6-3 at 19:18 on a shot from the slot.

Dylan Strome scored on a wrist shot at 19:50 for the 7-3 final.

Konecny gave Philadelphia a 1-0 lead 17 seconds into the first period. Christian Dvorak entered the zone on a 2-on-1 and passed across to Konecny, who beat Thompson with a wrist shot from the right hash mark.

Leonard tied it 1-1 at 3:33. Roy’s point shot deflected off the back wall out to Tuch, and he passed across the crease to Leonard, who lifted in a backhand.

Cole Hutson’s power-play goal gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 13:13 of the second period. He received a pass along the left wall from Tuch, skated down into the left circle and beat Woll with a high, far-side wrist shot.

Boone Jenner extended it to 3-1 at 18:17. Woll left the crease to play the puck, but Miroshnichenko poked it out in front, where Jenner knocked it into the open net.

Ristolainen made it 3-2 at 1:59 of the third period, receiving Konecny’s cross-ice pass in the right circle and scoring on a wrist shot over Thompson’s left shoulder.