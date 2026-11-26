Nico Hischier and Evan Rodrigues scored Devils (17-8-0), who have won two straight.

Cole Sillinger and Luca Del Bel Belluz scored, and Cam Talbot made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (9-13-1), who are 2-2-1 in their past five games.

The Devils, who went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, swept the home-and-home series after a 3-2 win in New Jersey on Monday.

Hischier made it 1-0 Devils at 8:06 of the first period, stationing at the crease to put in a rebound of shot by Jesper Bratt.

Columbus defenseman Denton Mateychuk left the game at 12:54 of the first period after taking a hit from New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon in the Devils' defensive zone. Dillon was assessed a match penalty and game misconduct, but New Jersey killed off the five-minute power play for the Blue Jackets.

Sillinger tied it 1-1 at 9:00 of the second period. Sean Monahan was behind the net surrounded by several Devils and was able to push the puck to an open Sillinger in the slot for the goal.

Monahan had missed the past five games with an upper-body injury.

Jack Hughes appeared to put the Devils up 2-1 at 15:22, but a video review confirmed that the puck did not cross the goal line after Talbot slid back into the net after stopping Hughes on a breakaway.

Rodrigues did give New Jersey a 2-1 lead at 19:23 with a power-play goal, redirecting a pass from Gritsyuk at the top of the blue paint.

Del Bel Belluz evened it 2-2 at 8:48 of the third period, one-timing the puck into the upper right corner of the net from near the left face-off circle after Kent Johnson’s no-look pass from behind the net. It was his first goal in 36 games dating to Jan. 22, 2025.