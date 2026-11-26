Brennan Othmann and Maxim Tsyplakov each scored their first goal of the season and had an assist, Zach Whitecloud had two assists, and Dustin Wolf made 25 saves for the Flames (11-13-2), who had lost three in a row (0-2-1).

Evgeni Malkin, Rickard Rakell and Tommy Novak each had a goal and an assist, and Arturs Silovs made 21 saves for the Penguins (7-15-2), who have lost five straight in regulation and are 2-9-1 in their past 12.

Novak put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 16:20 of the first period with his team-leading ninth goal. A spinning Ben Kindel whipped a pass from the end boards to Novak for a wrist shot from the slot.

Farabee tied it 1-1, 38 seconds into the second period by tapping in a pass from Adam Klapka at the left post.

Othmann gave the Flames a 2-1 lead at 6:26. A shot from Tsyplakov went off the skate of Penguins forward Rutger McGroarty to Joel Hanley for a shot that Othmann deflected from just outside the crease.

Tsyplakov made it 3-1 at 10:37 with another tap-in near the crease set up by Zayne Parekh.

Malkin cut it to 3-2 on a power play at 14:53, taking a pass from Erik Karlsson and bouncing a backhand off the left post, and then onto and over Wolf. The forward had missed the past two games with an upper-body injury.

Ryan Strome took 21 seconds to answer, extending the Calgary lead to 4-2 at 15:14 by exchanging a few passes with Farabee before scoring with a wrist shot from the slot.

Rakell scored another power-play goal for Pittsburgh to cut it to 4-3 at 15:57 with a backhand on the rebound of Novak's shot.

Jonathan Castagna scored on a rebound off a point shot from Whitecloud, making it 5-3 at 9:18 of the third period before Yegor Sharangovich scored an empty-net goal at 17:41 for the 6-3 final.