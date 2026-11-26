Cole, the youngest of the three, was in his freshman season at Notre Dame.

"It was the day I got back from college, coming home, and you're just so happy to be home," he said. "And then you get that news. Looking back, I don't necessarily know how I did it, but I know just like I had so much ... I don't know if confidence is the right word, but I knew my dad was going to do everything he could. Obviously it was always just on my mind when I woke up, when I went to bed, like the first thing. But I would think about like, if he can go to his treatments, and he he's not complaining, then I can go to my workout or my practice or class because I was in college, and not complain. He's getting up early to do his thing. He's not complaining, and I can do it too. So that's really what I thought about."

Cole said teammates and the coaching staff at Notre Dame were vitally important in helping him stay focused on things he could control.

"There's nothing you can say to make things better when things aren't going well," said Notre Dame coach Brock Sheahan, who was an assistant during Cole's three college seasons. "You're just there to listen.

"The communication with the staff and his family about what's going on was really at a high level. So we knew when we needed to be there for him. ... He really does love the game of hockey, so I think it was a good distraction for him. And his teammates were a big part of being there for him too."

Mike was in active treatment through the first half of 2025, but things began taking a positive turn, and he now is considered in the observation phase of his recovery. The 54-year-old even started a new job as a part-time NCAA scout for the Edmonton Oilers.

"I think everything was very successful, removing a problem area, and then moving forward with some extra treatment in that area," Mike said. "But I think things progressed as they had, as the protocol had been laid out. Other than some parts being taken out of me, physically some things being taken out of my colorectal area, I guess you're dinged up a little bit, but you're still on your feet. You're definitely not 100 percent. My body's different. But overall, like physically, I feel like I have great energy, I've lost some weight, I've got great energy, and I'm happy."

Cole's start with the Flyers certainly has contributed to that happiness. The 22-year-old has five points (four goals, one assist) in 12 games playing center and wing.

"We're very proud of him to make it this far and get a chance and kind of just see what happens here and just take it day to day and see how it goes," Mike said.

Knowing his father is watching, and is healthy, gives Cole a bit of peace of mind as he goes through the early stages of his NHL journey.

"Our family is definitely much closer after what we went through," Cole said. "It really like showed me what's important. Not hockey; family is the most important thing, and those people that you love. It kind of like puts life in perspective, and that's saying a lot, but it's true. It changed my whole perspective on everything."