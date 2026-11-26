It’s been especially great for Olczyk to be an ambassador with Foley, his broadcast partner when he was in the Blackhawks booth. Foley was the Blackhawks play-by-play announcer from 1981-2006 and 2008-22.
“I always watched him when I was a kid and knew how much the fan base appreciated him and what he did. Now being with him and really seeing it after we’ve been gone, the love and the sincerity from fans of all demographics, it makes it that much more special,” Olczyk said. “He’s a part of our family and always will be. It’s great to get to the games and have a few laughs and tell a few stories.”
Olczyk was the No. 3 pick by the Blackhawks in the 1984 NHL Draft. He had 209 points (77 goals, 132 assists) in 322 games with the Blackhawks over five seasons (1984-87 and 1998-2000). He had 794 points (342 goals, 452 assists) in 1,031 career NHL games with the Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins. He won the Stanley Cup with the Rangers in 1994.
He was inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012.
Olczyk has traveled a lot of roads. Now he is indeed home again.
“It’s super special and we’re just thankful to give back and see our fans, the sponsors and community and obviously the history,” Olczyk said. “The Blackhawks have been a part of my life since I was 7, so it’s a long time ago. They’ve been a part of my life, always have been and always will be.”