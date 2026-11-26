Olczyk became more available to his family when he stepped down as Seattle Kraken television analyst in July. He rejoined the Blackhawks “family” in October when he was named a team ambassador.

“Things seemed to work out. I had a great conversation with Danny (Wirtz, Blackhawks chairman and CEO) and Jaime (Faulkner, Blackhawks president of business operations) and we got to a place where this could all come together,” Olczyk said. “It’s great.”

Olczyk will be on the national broadcast when the Blackhawks play the New York Rangers at United Center on Friday (5:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN+). It’s the first game of the 2026 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on TNT, followed by the Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN+, TVAS).

“I know I was gone television-wise, but I never really felt like I was gone from the family, so to speak. But to be officially back I’m thrilled and just great to see so many familiar faces and thankful to Danny and Jaime for having me back,” he said.

After Olczyk’s contract ended with the Blackhawks in 2022, he joined the Kraken, where he got to work with his family. His son, Nick, was part of the Kraken television broadcast at the time and Eddie’s brother, Rick, is assistant general manager.