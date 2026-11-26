WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin is known more for scoring goals than setting them up.

So, the ceremony honoring Ovechkin before the Washington Capitals hosted the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena on Wednesday was different from the many that came before it during his 22 NHL seasons. This one was to celebrate Ovechkin becoming the Capitals all-time leader in assists.

The 41-year-old left wing earned his 763rd assist by setting up Boone Jenner ’s third period goal in a 6-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 19 to overtake longtime line mate Nicklas Backstrom (762) as Washington’s assist king.

Ovechkin, the NHL career leader with 930 goals and also the Capitals’ all-time leader with 1,694 points, added his 764th assist against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Greeted by chants from the crowd of “Ovi! Ovi!”, Ovechkin joined his wife, Nastya, sons, Sergei, 8, and Ilya, 6, mother, Tatyana, and president of hockey operations Brian MacLellan on the red carpet for the ceremony and watched a video on the center-ice scoreboard that highlighted some of his best assists.

“It’s important to remember Alex Ovechkin’s impact has always extended beyond just the goals he scores,” said Joe Beninati of Monumental Sports Network, who emceed the ceremony. “Seven hundred sixty three assists, setting up 99 different teammates. It’s a reflection of his ability to help those around him and make everyone on the ice better.”

Backstrom, who played 17 seasons with Washington before recurring issues with his left hip ended his NHL career eight games into the 2023-24 season, assisted on 279 (30 percent) of Ovechkin’s goals, more than any other teammate. He did not attend the ceremony, but he sent a pre-recorded congratulatory message.

“I just want to wish you congrats on becoming No. 1 in franchise history in assists, passing me,” Backstrom said. “I’m not going to lie to you. It was very nice to have it for a couple years, but it was just a matter of time that you were going to beat it. Well-deserved and I’m so happy for you and so happy for all the years we played together as teammates.”

In recognition of the milestone, MacLellan presented Ovechkin with a painting of two images of Ovechkin and Backstrom together. The oil painting on canvas is the latest in a series that Ottawa-based professional sports artist Tony Harris created of Ovechkin, including one gifted to him by the NHL after he scored his 895th goal on April 6, 2025 against the New York Islanders to surpass Wayne Gretzky (894) for the most in League history.

Ovechkin announced on Oct. 5 that this will be his final season in the NHL, but he still has a few more milestones within his reach. He played in his 1,595th NHL regular-season game Wednesday, moving him within five of becoming the third player to play 1,600 NHL regular-season games with one team, following Gordie Howe (1,687 with the Detroit Red Wings) and Patrick Marleau (1,607 with the San Jose Sharks).

Ovechkin is six points from becoming the 10th player in NHL history to reach 1,700 and, with 1,007 total goals, including 77 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he is 10 from breaking Gretzky’s League record for combined goals (1,016).