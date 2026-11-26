The developing prototype painted white, Gretzky used the Easton for a full year of practice with the Kings. And then he famously brought it into games in the fall of 1990, sparkling under the TV lights unlike any stick before it. Fitting, given that Gretzky was dazzling, too.
“The aluminum shafts they’d been using had a dull finish,” said Barnett, quoted in the 1994 book “Wayne Gretzky: The Authorized Pictorial Biography,” its text written by Jim Taylor. “Twenty rows up, or on TV, you couldn’t tell whether they were aluminum or wood.
“We wanted something that would make people realize that Wayne hadn’t just changed brands, he’d changed product. We wanted something that would be special for both parties.”
This was Hollywood in every way -- flashy, bold, bright, unique.