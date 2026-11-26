They include those who had a role in its invention and development, others who marveled at what Gretzky did with it, and young NHL stars of today who can’t quite believe their eyes -- and the generous weight in their hands when they hoist, balance and twirl the precious stick.

The 24-minute documentary is both a scientific and emotional look at something that is more a holy grail than a hockey stick.

As today’s players take turns having a look Gretzky’s Easton, puzzled by “an old hockey stick,” the eyes of Pittsburgh Penguins superstar captain Sidney Crosby light up when he’s presented with it.

“Yeah. I mean, yeah,” Crosby says, beaming. “Are there guys who don’t know this stick? Are you serious? Just showing my age… It’s Wayne Gretzky’s two-piece. I remember when this stick came out, there was just nothing that you’d seen like this before. … That stick was just something that everyone remembers.”