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Courage to Fight ALS is the brainchild of former NHL center Mark Kirton, who died on Aug. 17, 2025 at age 67 after living with the disease for seven years. Kirton used his connections across the League to ignite awareness, activation and fundraising.

"Mark's vision was always bigger than ALS Action Canada and the manifestation of his vision is growing a Courage to Fight night across the NHL and hockey communities across Canada, so bigger than any one arena, bigger than any one league, and the concept hopefully could translate to other sports and communities," said Leigh Naturkach, the Executive Director of ALS Action Canada and Secretariat of the Courage to Fight ALS Hockey Coalition. "We established a Super Fund that was the centralized hub for receiving dollars raised and granting them out to the various research initiatives. The goals around Courage to Fight have always been to raise awareness, highlight and amplify patient voices and stories, and to do fundraising in support of ALS research."

In 2023-24, ALS Action Canada was able to get all seven Canada-based teams to jointly support its ALS Super Fund auction. Spawning from that was the Courage to Fight ALS Coalition.

"Over time we're opening up conversations with different ALS organizations, including Tackle ALS, Team Goose, Augies Quest to Cure ALS, the Bourque Family Foundation," Naturkach said. "We have all really taken the torch and thought about how can we really build this as a coalition."

Fox, who is associated with Tackle ALS, said the key is the collaboration between all the ALS foundations.

"The biggest thing is it's not exclusive," Fox said. "It's trying to find a cure so it's not about taking credit. It's merging and trying to grow awareness, let people understand it, and the new technology. It's encouraging the people who have the disease to keep fighting. It's letting people be seen, be heard, and trying to raise enough money to hope we find a cure."

Last season, the Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs each held Courage to Fight ALS nights featuring 50-50 raffles, in-arena announcements, concourse activations, meet and greets with players and social media support.

"They all looked different," Naturkach said. "It really is customized on a local level. Every club has a foundation that participated and really makes it their own. The five we did as a pilot phase last year really set the stage for what was possible."

Following their presentation at the BOG, representatives from Courage to Fight ALS attended the NHL Clubs and Foundation meeting in Denver in July, where they again presented their cause and how NHL teams could all get involved on a local level.

With the support of the NHL and NHL Players' Association, Naturkach said now as many as 12 teams have expressed interest and are in various stages of commitment to host a Courage to Fight ALS night this season, including the Kraken and Rangers, according to Montour and Fox.

“The NHL is proud to support our players and the causes that are important to them, and we recognize the tremendous importance of the ALS community and the work being done to advance this cause,” said Rob Wooley, NHL vice president of legislative affairs and executive director of the NHL Foundation. “A number of NHL clubs were already supporting ALS-related initiatives last season, reflecting a commitment that has been growing across our League. With the NHL and NHLPA now engaged, we have an opportunity to build on that momentum and bring greater coordination and impact to these efforts. We're continuing to work together, including with Courage to Fight ALS, to identify meaningful ways to support the community and build a sustainable approach for the long term. We're grateful to have players like Brandon and Adam helping champion this important cause.”

Fox said any support, any way to raise awareness and funds for ALS is a positive step.

“If even three teams add a Courage to Fight night that's a great step. You're not expecting all 32 teams to be like, 'We're doing this,' because it doesn't work like that,” Fox said. “There's a lot that goes into these things and we understand that. You can be like, 'Why can't you just do it?' But there's a lot that goes into it. If it's baby steps, three teams and three more after that, that's continuing to grow it."

With the hope that one day they won't have to grow it anymore, that a cure will be discovered and all the awareness, fundraising, research and development will have paid off.

Until then, though, Fox and Montour are taking up the fight, using their platforms to elevate a cause that, unfortunately, is a part of their lives and links them together.

"What (Cameron) would say to me is it's not on me to do anything, but I'm sure he really appreciates me trying to help because how good will we feel when we can save somebody's life," Montour said. "You don't want to see a family member have to go through this."