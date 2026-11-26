As has virtually everything in hockey, the stick has undergone dramatic changes through the decades -- from primitive, ponderous one-piece slabs of lumber to Richard’s more modern three-piece C.C.M. and onward to graphite, aluminum and now featherweight carbon-fiber composites with different flex profiles and distinct kick points to maximize shot speed and eye-blink release.

Wayne Gretzky’s trailblazing two-piece, stiff-shaft Easton aluminum stick, debuted by the Great One in 1990 with the Los Angeles Kings, is the focus of a new NHL documentary, “The Stick That Changed the Game.”

All that Gretzky’s Easton and Richard’s C.C.M. have in common is the word “stick.”

The Rocket, who died on May 27, 2000 at age 78, would occasionally lift a modern stick off the Canadiens’ Molson (now Bell) Centre rack and twirl it in his fists, his eyes wide with the possibilities. Three of them together probably weighed less than one of his own industrial-strength tree branches.

Richard still grips one of his sticks in the Canadiens’ Bell Centre historical plaza, his shoulders squared, elbow up, frozen in a hulking bronze statue.