Ty Hanson, University of Minnesota Duluth

The 21-year-old is undersized (5-foot-9), but his offense can't be overlooked. Hanson is third in the NCAA with 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 14 games, including three power-play goals and three game-winning goals. He was a finalist for 2026 National Collegiate Hockey Conference's Offensive Defenseman of the Year after getting 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 40 games.

Hanson attended development camp with the Los Angeles Kings in July.

Hayden Hennen, Augustana University

The 24-year-old was a finalist for Central Collegiate Hockey Association's Defensive Defenseman of the Year each of the past two seasons. He has five points (one goal, four assists) in 11 games this season.

Hennen went to development camp with the Los Angeles Kings during the offseason.

Lassi Lehti, Minnesota State University

The goalie turns 25 on Nov. 29 and is a grad student at Minnesota State University, Mankato after four seasons at University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Lehti stopped 51 of 52 shots in a 3-1 win at the University of St. Thomas on Oct. 23. He's 4-2-3 with a 1.78 goals-against average, .944 save percentage and two shutouts after going 13-9-3 with a 2.41 GAA and .919 save percentage last season.

Evan Murr, University of Minnesota

Before transferring to Minnesota, Murr played three seasons at Minnesota State, earning CCHA Defenseman of the Year and All-CCHA First Team honors each of the past two seasons.

He has six assists in 12 games this season.

Murr had 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 40 games last season. He had 27 points as a sophomore and 26 as a freshman.

The 23-year-old attended development camp with the Nashville Predators in the offseason.

Michael Neumeier, Western Michigan University

The 23-year-old transferred to Western Michigan this season after playing the past two at Colgate University. He had 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) while playing a team-high 27 minutes per game last season.

Neumeier has four assists in 11 games this season. He attended development camp with the Bruins in July.

Isaiah Norlin, Colgate University

Norlin has two attributes that are prized by NHL scouts. He's 6-6 and a right-hand shot.

After transferring from University of Nebraska-Omaha last season, he had 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 37 games. This season, he has two points (one goal, one assist) in 12 games.

The 23-year-old attended development camp with the Kings in July.

Jackson Unger, Colorado College

After getting his feet wet in nine games as a freshman, Unger is thriving as the starter this season, going 7-4-1 with a 2.01 GAA and .932 save percentage. The 21-year-old played four seasons with Moose Jaw and Lethbridge in the Western Hockey League, was named the NCHC's goaltender of the month for October and shared the national goaltender of the month award with Army's J.J. Cataldo.

He attended development camp with the Washington Capitals in 2025.

Lawton Zacher, Northeastern University

The 22-year-old transferred in 2025-26 after two strong seasons at Brown.

A workhorse throughout his college career, Zacher is the active leader in games played with 93, according to College Hockey Inc.

Last season, he was 15-16-1 with a 2.20 GAA, .929 save percentage and five shutouts and one of 10 semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award. This season, he is 5-2-0 with a 2.20 GAA and .935 save percentage.

He stopped 68 of 72 shots in wins against University of Connecticut on Nov. 13 and 14.

Zacher attended development camp with the Seattle Kraken during the offseason.