Jackson Blake also scored for the Hurricanes (19-3-3), who have won three in a row and are 7-0-1 during their point streak. Brandon Bussi made 32 saves

Anthony Cirelli scored for the Lightning (15-7-2), who have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.

Cirelli gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 55 seconds into the second period. Nikita Kucherov's pass across the blue line hit the skate of Jake Guentzel and deflected right to Cirelli, who skated to the left hash marks and beat Bussi glove side with a wrist shot.

Robinson tied it 1-1 at 5:24 of the third period. Lightning defenseman Max Crozier whiffed on a clearing attempt, allowing Robinson to skate into the left circle before beating Vasilevskiy high to the glove side.

Slavin put Carolina ahead 2-1 at 7:01 shortly Seth Jarvis blocked a shot from J.J. Moser. Sebastian Aho then carried the puck up in transition and found a trailing Slavin, who shot into an open net from the left circle past Vasilevskiy, who was cheating for a backdoor pass to Jarvis.

Blake added an empty-net goal at 19:25 for the 3-1 final.