Bourque was traded with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin to Nashville for a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a third-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft on July 1 by Dallas.

Ross Colton and Jack Drury each added empty-net goals for the Predators (13-6-5), who won their second consecutive game. Juuse Saros made 20 saves.

Wyatt Johnston scored for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for the Stars (15-7-2), who saw their five-game winning streak end.

Bourque scored at 19:02 of the first period to give the Predators a 1-0 lead. Brady Skjei’s initial shot was blocked by Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist in the left circle, but Skjei was able to collect the puck and pass it across to Bourque on the opposite side. The forward then wristed the puck past Oettinger’s blocker into the far side of the net.

Colton put one into the open net to push the Predators lead to 2-0 at 18:39 of the third period.

Johnston scored for Dallas with Oettinger pulled for the extra attacker to cut it to 2-1 at 19:25 and end Saros' shutout bid. Tyler Seguin sent a pass to Johnston in the right circle, and he one-timed the puck into the far side of the net.

Drury ended the Stars' late comeback effort, scoring with Oettinger pulled from the net for the 3-1 final at 19:45.