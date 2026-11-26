Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and two assists for Detroit (9-12-3), which had lost seven of its past eight. Lucas Raymond and J.T. Compher also scored, Moritz Seider had two assists, and Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves.

Paul Cotter scored for Vancouver (6-20-1), which has lost three of four. Leevi Merilainen made 21 saves.

Finnie got the Red Wings off to a fast start, tipping Arvidsson’s shot from the right boards past Merilainen’s glove to make it 1-0 at 1:16 of the first period.

Finnie then made it 2-0 at 4:05, beating Zeev Buium to a rebound in the slot and putting a wrist shot in off the post.

Raymond extended the lead to 3-0 by scoring his 10th goal of the season on a power play at 19:03. He took a pass from Seider and beat Merilainen blocker side through a screen by Andrew Copp from the right face-off dot.

Compher made it 4-0 at 6:24 of the second period, tapping Michael Brandsegg-Nygard’s backdoor pass into an open net following a turnover by defenseman Elias Pettersson.

Cotter scored at 7:26 of the third period to make it 4-1, but Arvidsson redirected Seider’s point shot over Merilainen’s glove to put Detroit up 5-1 at 8:08.