Minnesota had gone 12-0-3 during its streak.

Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov also had a 15-game point streak end (eight goals, 24 assists).

Both streaks were the longest in franchise history.

Lawson Crouse and Dmitri Simashev also scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 22 saves for the Mammoth (13-10-3), who won for the third time in four games.

Blake Coleman scored twice for the Wild (18-4-5) in their first home loss in regulation this season (6-1-2). Jesper Wallstedt made 16 saves.

Crouse gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead at 6:17 of the first period, scoring in front with a deflection of Vincent Trocheck's wrist shot from the top of the left face-circle.

After drawing a penalty early in the second period, Cooley scored 10 seconds into the power play, sneaking the puck over Wallstedt's shoulder on the short side for a 2-0 lead at 2:44.

The Wild responded with a power-play goal from Bobby Brink, who scored after intercepting a pass in front of the Mammoth net to make it 2-1 at 5:47.

Utah regained a two-goal lead just 44 seconds later on Simashev's goal off a Minnesota turnover, making it 3-1 at 6:31.

Coleman got the Wild back within a goal at 3-2 when he went in alone and buried his own rebound at 8:11, but Guenther pushed the lead to 4-2 at 19:11 with a snap shot from the left circle, capitalizing on a Wild turnover in their own end.

Coleman was credited with his second of the game at 15:56 of the third when Danila Yurov’s shot from the top of the slot deflected in off of him to cut it to 4-3.

Utah killed off a power play for the final 3:45 of the game after Barrett Hayton was assessed a double minor for high-sticking Joel Eriksson Ek.