With Ilya Sorokin on the bench for the extra attacker, Brayden Schenn picked up a loose puck below the goal line and passed up top to Eklund, who beat Joel Hofer blocker with a one-timer just above the right circle.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders (12-7-5), who had lost two of three (1-1-1). Sorokin made 21 saves.

Mason McTavish and Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues (13-9-3), who had their four-game winning streak end. Hofer made 27 saves.

Pageau gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 5:37 of the second period. Matthew Kessel’s shot from the right point deflected off a few bodies in front before caroming in off Pageau’s skate.

The Blues had a chance to tie it after Matias Maccelli turned the puck over at the blue line, but Sorokin slid over to make a sprawling glove save on Alexey Toropchenko's breakaway attempt at 12:11.

Holloway was able to tie the game at 1-1 at 15:24. He skated into a face-off win by Robert Thomas in the right circle and beat Sorokin blocker side from the high slot.

McTavish put the Blues in front 2-1 at 14:00 of the third period. Logan Mailloux's point shot was blocked by Logan Stanley, but the puck went right to McTavish, who lifted a shot past Sorokin's blocker near the right post.