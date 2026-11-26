ELMONT, N.Y. -- Victor Eklund tied the game with three seconds remaining in the third period for the New York Islanders, who rallied for a 3-2 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues at UBS Arena on Wednesday.
Eklund ties it with three seconds left, Islanders edge Blues in shootout
Sorokin makes 21 saves for New York; St. Louis has four-game winning streak end
With Ilya Sorokin on the bench for the extra attacker, Brayden Schenn picked up a loose puck below the goal line and passed up top to Eklund, who beat Joel Hofer blocker with a one-timer just above the right circle.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders (12-7-5), who had lost two of three (1-1-1). Sorokin made 21 saves.
Mason McTavish and Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues (13-9-3), who had their four-game winning streak end. Hofer made 27 saves.
Pageau gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 5:37 of the second period. Matthew Kessel’s shot from the right point deflected off a few bodies in front before caroming in off Pageau’s skate.
The Blues had a chance to tie it after Matias Maccelli turned the puck over at the blue line, but Sorokin slid over to make a sprawling glove save on Alexey Toropchenko's breakaway attempt at 12:11.
Holloway was able to tie the game at 1-1 at 15:24. He skated into a face-off win by Robert Thomas in the right circle and beat Sorokin blocker side from the high slot.
McTavish put the Blues in front 2-1 at 14:00 of the third period. Logan Mailloux's point shot was blocked by Logan Stanley, but the puck went right to McTavish, who lifted a shot past Sorokin's blocker near the right post.