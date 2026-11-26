Josh Norris and Jack Quinn scored, and Tage Thompson had two assists for the Sabres (11-10-4), who have won three of their past four games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves.

Vladislav Gavrikov scored the lone goal for the Rangers (13-10-1), who have lost two straight after winning six of seven. Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves in his first loss of the season.

Dahlin scored 17 seconds into the first period to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead. He received a centering pass from Kulich on the rush and put a wrist shot over Korpisalo’s right arm from the high slot.

Norris made it 2-0 when he roofed a feed from Josh Doan from in front on a 2-on-1 rush at 2:37 of the second period.

Benson was in front to deflect Dahlin’s shot from the top of the slot just 33 seconds later at 3:10, pushing it to 3-0.

Gavrikov cut the deficit to 3-1 at 19:14. His wrist shot from the middle of the blue line went off the stick of Sabres forward Ryan McLeod, redirecting it past a screened Luukkonen.

Jack Quinn’s shot from the right face-off circle beat Korpisalo inside the far post for a 4-1 lead at 9:16 of the third period.

Kulich took a short feed from Thompson in the slot for a snap shot that went bar down at 11:49 for the 5-1 final.