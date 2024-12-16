Zizing ‘Em Up: Canada's MacKinnon, Makar among duos to watch at 4 Nations Face-Off

PITTSBURGH -- Just call them Canada’s Colorado Connection.

Indeed, less than two months before the first puck is dropped, forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar are preparing to leave their marks on the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

To that end, when it comes to doing that in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche, they already are.

With the Holiday season upon us, McKinnon finds himself atop the NHL scoring race with 50 points (13 goals, 37 assists) while Makar leads all defensemen in the League with 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists). How’s that for a one-two punch heading into the tournament, which runs from February 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, and features teams representing Canada, United States, Sweden and Finland?

When you watch the way the two stars effortlessly pass the puck to each other, sometimes seemingly without looking, you understand how important their chemistry and familiarity will be in a short event like this where the four teams will have, at most, two or three practices together before the tournament starts. And whatever power-play unit they end up on, it’s a good bet they are on the same one as is the case with Colorado, where they constantly find each other without even stopping the puck.

Both Makar and MacKinnon took time out to discuss all things 4 Nations with NHL.com recently and agreed they could not be more stoked for the tournament. In the process, Makar said he still shakes his head in disbelief sometimes at some of the moves and accomplishments MacKinnon can pull off on the ice, including the forward’s ninth career five-point game (one goal, four assists) in a 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday.

“There’s always something new, something different,” the 26-year-old defenseman said of MacKinnon. “And I think as a top player you’ve got to do that, make sure that you’re working every night.

“Every night, every game, you see different things from him, whether it’s him being creative and trying something new or tweaking things he already does very well.

“It’s fun to keep seeing him evolve every day.”

Both players have had their share of accolades over the years.

In 2021-22, Makar won the James Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman and the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP en route to help the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup. For his part, McKinnon is coming off his best statistical season with 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists) and went on to win the 2023-24 Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.

Now, these two decorated stars will join another Avalanche teammate, defenseman Devon Toews, with Canada.

“I’m really, really excited,” MacKinnon said, showing a rare flash of giddiness not usually seen from the normally composed Nova Scotia native. “And now, obviously, it’s more realistic. It’s not just an image in your head.

“Now that the teams are built, you can kind of picture a lot of combinations and style of our game. What will lines look like? What will the power plays look like? Cale and I have been teammates with the Avs and played together for a while now, both on the power play and at 5-on-5, so that certainly helps.”

MacKinnon works out with fellow Team Canada forwards and Nova Scotia natives Sidney Crosby and Brad Marchand in the Halifax area during the summer and embraces the opportunity to play with them on an international level, hopefully on the same line.

“We know each other very well,” he said. “And if that happens, I just have to play my game. I mean, Sid is so smart, he’ll just read off his line mates like he always does.

“The way he controls the pace is second to none. And for me, I’m going to try to push the pace and get the defense back on its heels.”

So, for that matter, will Makar, a recipe that is sure to give the other teams fits.

“I mean, on the ice, Cale and I definitely will have chemistry,” MacKinnon said. “We play every game together, and we’re on the ice together for most of the game.

“So, that will be cool.”

For MacKinnon and Makar. For their Canadian teammates. And for hockey fans who will be able to see their elite Colorado Connection on such a grand international stage.