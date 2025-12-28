Parekh of Flames heating up for Canada at World Junior Championship

MINNEAPOLIS -- Zayne Parekh getting sick the day of the biggest game of his junior career was the latest pothole in what's felt like the bumpiest road his hockey career has taken him down.

But playing for Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship could be the cure for what's ailed him as a Calgary Flames defenseman still adjusting to life as NHL rookie.

"It's been a tough season," Parekh said on Friday. "I haven't found my groove, and that's why I'm here. So, I'm looking to find it."

Parekh scored twice in Canada's 7-5 win against Czechia at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Friday, despite feeling ill.

"It was a grind this morning to get up, feeling really under the weather," he said. "I pumped a bunch of electrolytes into me and some meds and felt great. Just some cold and flu symptoms.

"My legs were dead, and I had some body aches. But a little bit of Tylenol, put some back, and felt good."

He certainly looked healthy and much like the player who completed his junior hockey career with his second-straight 30-goal season for Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League in 2024-25.

Then after his junior season ended, he joined the Flames for their season finale and scored his first NHL goal.