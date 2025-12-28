Zellers ‘doing the right things’ for United States at World Junior Championship

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Will Zellers was set to go on the ice for a skills session at the University of North Dakota when he got the call from John Vanbiesbrouck to join his country at USA Hockey selection camp for possible inclusion in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"It was an unknown number and usually I don't pick them up, but I was like '[Forget] it, I'll pick it up,'" Zellers said of his mid-December call from Vanbiesbrouck, the U.S. National Junior Team general manager. "It happened to be John, so it was a good feeling."

Knowing the Boston Bruins forward prospect would be given the opportunity to represent his country in his home state was quite the gift at this point in the season.

"Going into camp (Dec. 15-23 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minnesota), I wanted to have a chip on my shoulder and prove, not only to the coaches, but mostly myself, that I did belong here and deserve a spot on this roster," Zellers said.

Not only did Zellers gain a spot, he’s playing a significant role for the U.S., which seeks a three-peat at World Juniors. No country has won three in a row since Canada's run of five straight from 2005-09.

"Will raised his hand at North Dakota over the last three weeks and really propelled that team," Vanbiesbrouck said. "He was so close to being originally named to the roster, but we just felt that he could add something, could play up in your lineup. When you have a guy that could do that, there was no point in just limiting ourselves to 15 forwards."