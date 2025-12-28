Zellers ‘doing the right things’ for United States at World Junior Championship

Bruins forward prospect enjoying significant role in country’s bid for 3-peat

Will Zellers for US against Switzerland at WJC

© David Berding/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Will Zellers was set to go on the ice for a skills session at the University of North Dakota when he got the call from John Vanbiesbrouck to join his country at USA Hockey selection camp for possible inclusion in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"It was an unknown number and usually I don't pick them up, but I was like '[Forget] it, I'll pick it up,'" Zellers said of his mid-December call from Vanbiesbrouck, the U.S. National Junior Team general manager. "It happened to be John, so it was a good feeling."

Knowing the Boston Bruins forward prospect would be given the opportunity to represent his country in his home state was quite the gift at this point in the season.

"Going into camp (Dec. 15-23 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minnesota), I wanted to have a chip on my shoulder and prove, not only to the coaches, but mostly myself, that I did belong here and deserve a spot on this roster," Zellers said.

Not only did Zellers gain a spot, he’s playing a significant role for the U.S., which seeks a three-peat at World Juniors. No country has won three in a row since Canada's run of five straight from 2005-09.

"Will raised his hand at North Dakota over the last three weeks and really propelled that team," Vanbiesbrouck said. "He was so close to being originally named to the roster, but we just felt that he could add something, could play up in your lineup. When you have a guy that could do that, there was no point in just limiting ourselves to 15 forwards."

2026 World Junior Championship schedule, results

You May Also Like

2026 World Junior Championship schedule, results

The 19-year-old freshman had two goals and an assist in a 6-3 win against Germany on Friday and the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory against Switzerland on Saturday at Grand Casino Arena, which happens to be 20 minutes from where he was born and raised in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

"Growing up, going to games here, going to tournaments, it's so special," said Zellers, who played high school hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault, Minnesota. "It's special playing in this arena when it's packed. To have so much support from U.S. fans, Minnesota fans, especially when USA chants are going off in the middle of the game ... we feel that energy."

Shattuck-St. Mary's coach Tom Ward said Zellers was never hesitant in critical situations.

"He's not afraid of the moment and he won’t pout if it is not about him,” Ward said. “He has puck luck, can score from everywhere. He goes to the tough areas, drives the net, stops at the net, and has a knack for missing the goalie when shooting. He’s a true productive player. He shoots when he should shoot and passes when he should pass.

“He's a big team guy, happy for whomever is helping the team."

In two seasons with the Under-18 team at Shattuck, Zellers had 160 points (76 goals, 84 assists) in 91 games.

"I owe [Shattuck-St. Mary's] absolutely everything," he said. "I went in there as an OK hockey player and came out just a way better human."

In his first full season in the United States Hockey League, Zellers starred for Green Bay and was named 2025 USHL forward of the year and USHL Player of the Year after he had 44 goals and 71 points in 52 games.

His 44 goals were the most in a season by a Green Bay player since Tim Lee (48) in 1980-81, and the sixth most by a USHL player in a season since the start of the league's Tier-1 era (2002-03).

"Green Bay set me up for success in college," Zellers said. "There's no timeline on when you have to get to college, so I feel like taking that extra year, building confidence, playing against bigger, stronger, faster guys, was really crucial for my development."

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Zellers ranks second in goals (10) and is tied for third in points (15) in 18 games at North Dakota this season. He leads the team in power-play goals (six) and game-winning goals (four).

Selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round (No. 76) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Zellers was traded to the Bruins on March 7, along with forward Casey Mittelstadt and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (defenseman Liam Pettersson) for forward Charlie Coyle and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

His shot, his greatest asset, is NHL caliber.

"I've put a lot of work in, shooting like 10,000 pucks every summer," Zellers said. "I never want to be uncomfortable when I got the puck on my stick in a scoring chance. Practicing every angle, every type of shot, whether it's a snap shot, catch-and-release, slap shot ... there's no such thing as having too many shot selections in your tool bag."

His game-winner against Switzerland came off a snap shot from low in the left face-off circle that beat Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks) short side, under the crossbar.

"No goalie likes to get hit near the ear, and when he went down early I kind of peeked and saw a little bit of a gap there, so I just tried to wring it off his ear and see what happens," Zellers said.

His contributions are significant, particularly after forward Trevor Connelly (Vegas Golden Knights) was ruled out due to injury three days before the start of the tournament.

"It wasn't a fallback position at all, it was, 'Let's bring him because he's earned it,'" Vanbiesbrouck said. "Then let's see how things go through the first couple days of camp and pre-tournament games and give him a shot. He's just been consistent and he's doing the right things.

"When you start looking at fits and lines, how things balance and who can add a dimension, Will Zellers adds a dimension."

Related Content

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

World Junior Championship roundup: Canada defeats Latvia in OT

World Junior Championship roundup: Zellers helps U.S. defeat Germany

World Junior Championship has become 'a special tradition' since 1st tournament 50 years ago

World Junior Championship

World Junior Championship roundup: Canada defeats Latvia in OT

On Tap: Day 3 of 2026 World Junior Championship

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

World Junior Championship roundup: Zellers helps U.S. defeat Germany

Hagens, Feeding America team up at World Junior Championship for those in need

European notebook: NHL-affiliated prospects heading to World Junior Championships

Predators, Mammoth each have NHL-high 7 prospects at 2026 World Junior Championship

'Winning is the expectation' for U.S. at World Juniors

2026 World Junior Championship predictions

Predators, Sabres among surprise teams discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

World Junior Championship has become 'a special tradition' since 1st tournament 50 years ago

2026 World Junior Championship Group B preview

Hensler excited to help U.S. go for World Junior Championship 3-peat near Minnesota

2026 World Junior Championship Group A preview 

World Junior Championship all-time roster draft

McKenna motivated to help Canada rebound at 2026 World Junior Championship

Buium values World Junior Championship experience as he grows with Canucks

CHL notebook: Prospects who could make impact at World Juniors