NHL On Tap: Schaefer continues Olympic audition when Islanders visit Blue Jackets

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, with one nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Rookie watch

Matthew Schaefer will look to continue making his case to play for Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 when the New York Islanders (21-13-4) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (15-15-6) at Nationwide Arena (5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN). The 18-year-old rookie defenseman has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 38 games, while averaging 23:45 of ice time per game, including a game-high 27:03 in a 2-0 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. Schaefer, who was selected by the Islanders with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, ranks sixth among Canadian defensemen this season and is one goal away from becoming just the third 18-year-old defenseman to score 10 goals in a season. Phil Housley had 17 with the Buffalo Sabres before turning 19 in 1982-83, and Bobby Orr had 13 with the Boston Bruins in 1966-67.

Fly Zegras fly

Trevor Zegras can extend his point streak to 10 games for the Philadelphia Flyers (19-10-7), who visit the Seattle Kraken (15-14-6) at Climate Pledge Arena (8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NHLN, NBCSP). Zegras, a forward, has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during his nine-game run and leads the Flyers with 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 36 games. It’s Philadelphia’s first game since a 3-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

PHI@NYR: Zegras sets new career high with PPG

Red Wings in flight

The Detroit Red Wings (22-14-3) can maintain sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-15-5) at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNO). Detroit is two points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens and is looking to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015-16. Forward Lucas Raymond leads the Red Wings with 41 points (11 goals, 30 assists) in 37 games.

Top Penguin

Sidney Crosby will look to maintain his impressive scoring pace for the Pittsburgh Penguins (15-12-9), who travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks (14-17-6) at United Center (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN-PIT, SNP, SNW, SNE, TVAS). The 38-year-old center leads Pittsburgh with 38 points (20 goals, 18 assists) in 36 games. The Penguins have lost nine of their past 10 games (1-5-4).

PIT@TOR: Crosby springs Rust for breakaway goal

Atlantic battle

The Canadiens and Lightning each have an opportunity to move into a share of first place in Atlantic Division at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa (5 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN2, RDS). Montreal (20-12-5) and Tampa Bay (21-13-3) are two points behind the Detroit Red Wings for first in the division. The Lightning won their third straight game Saturday, 4-2 against the Florida Panthers. Forward Nikita Kucherov scored two goals and leads Tampa Bay with 47 points (15 goals, 32 assists) in 33 games. The Canadiens are playing their first game since a 6-2 win at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Defenseman Lane Hutson had three assists to give him 80 points (nine goals, 71 assists) in 87 games in the calendar year, both in the regular season and playoffs combined. He needs one assist to pass J.C. Tremblay for the most by a Montreal defenseman in one calendar year. Tremblay had 71 assists in 1971.

The schedule

Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning (5 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN2, RDS)

New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets (5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNO)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, SN-PIT, SNP, SNW, SNE, TVAS)

Philadelphia Flyers at Seattle Kraken (8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NHLN, NBCSP)

