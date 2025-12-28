NHL On Tap: Schaefer continues Olympic audition when Islanders visit Blue Jackets

There are five games on the NHL schedule for Sunday, with one nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Rookie watch

Matthew Schaefer will look to continue making his case to play for Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 when the New York Islanders (21-13-4) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (15-15-6) at Nationwide Arena (5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN). The 18-year-old rookie defenseman has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 38 games, while averaging 23:45 of ice time per game, including a game-high 27:03 in a 2-0 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. Schaefer, who was selected by the Islanders with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, ranks sixth among Canadian defensemen this season and is one goal away from becoming just the third 18-year-old defenseman to score 10 goals in a season. Phil Housley had 17 with the Buffalo Sabres before turning 19 in 1982-83, and Bobby Orr had 13 with the Boston Bruins in 1966-67.