Mock 2026 NHL Draft: Much debate following McKenna, Stenberg with top 2 picks

Penn State forward, Frolunda wing projected for Canucks, Blackhawks ahead of Lottery on May 5

McKenna Stenberg split

© PSU Athletics/Peter Ekholm

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Gavin McKenna of Penn State and Ivar Stenberg of Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League will be the first two players selected at the 2026 NHL Draft.

After that, NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman and senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale agree on little else, showing the depth of this year's draft class.

The draft order used for this process was based on the standings after games played Wednesday.

Seven teams have multiple selections in the first round, including three for the St. Louis Blues.

They have their pick at No. 9, plus picks acquired from the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche (via the New York Islanders). 

For this project, the Toronto Maple Leafs retained their first-round pick. It was sent to the Boston Bruins on March 7, 2025, as part of the trade for defenseman Brandon Carlo, but it's top-five protected and the Maple Leafs are fifth in the draft order. 

The Florida Panthers also retained their first-round pick. It was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks as part of the Seth Jones deal last season but is top-10 protected and the Panthers are eighth in the draft order.

The NHL Draft Lottery will be held May 5 to determine the order of the first 16 selections for the teams that missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The final order for the first round will be set with the completion of postseason.

The draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on June 26-27.

1. Vancouver Canucks

Kimelman -- Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA): McKenna entered the season as the projected top player and nothing he did this season changed that. After some bumps early while he adjusted to the NCAA level, the 18-year-old finished tied for fifth with 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 35 games, including 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 19 games after the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he helped Canada win the bronze medal. He'll probably need a similar adjustment period to the NHL as he gets bigger and stronger (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), but he projects to be an elite offensive driver with his vision, hockey IQ and playmaking ability.

Morreale -- Gavin McKenna: The most dynamic offensive playmaker of this draft class established nine team records, including the first freshman with at least 50 points in a season. He finished second in scoring at the World Juniors with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in seven games. He's at his best when the puck is on his stick, and he figured that out during the second half of the season at Penn State.

2. Chicago Blackhawks

Kimelman -- Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda (SHL): Stenberg (5-11, 183) had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) this season, the fifth-most by an 18-year-old in the SHL and the most since Daniel Sedin (42) and Henrik Sedin (34) in 1998-99. He's an offensive dynamo who can drive play to create opportunities for others or finish chances and he's reliable defensively. With young centers Connor Bedard and Anton Frondell in place in Chicago, Stenberg would be an ideal playmaker to pair with either of them.

Morreale -- Ivar Stenberg: With elite awareness and decision making, Stenberg exhibits a lot of confidence and swagger and is very difficult to knock off the puck. The left wing impressed at World Juniors for gold medal-winning Sweden, finishing with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games including a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win against Czechia in the championship game.

3. New York Rangers

Kimelman -- Alberts Smits, D, Munchen (GER): Smits (6-3, 205) stands out in a crowded field of high-end defenseman because of how he's already proven himself against the highest level of competition. That includes two assists and an average ice time of 18:44 in four games for Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics despite the 18-year-old being the youngest player at the tournament. He's a strong skater, has a high-end offensive game and his maturity on and off the ice -- he left Latvia on his own to play in Finland at 13 -- makes him a possibility to play in the NHL as soon as next season.

Morreale -- Carson Carels, D, Prince George (WHL): Carels (6-2, 198) is a smooth, fluid skater with smarts and two-way acumen along the blue line. The 17-year-old earned big minutes in the Western Hockey League, is a clutch performer and has been compared by some to Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy. Carels ranked fourth among WHL defensemen with 73 points (20 goals, 52 assists) in 58 games.

4. Calgary Flames

Kimelman -- Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL): Reid's skating is the foundation for his high-end all-around game. His 18 goals were fifth among Ontario Hockey League defensemen and his 48 points in 45 games were tied for 12th. The 18-year-old is committed to play at Michigan State next season, which should allow him to further develop his 6-2, 195-pound frame. With Reid eventually joining Zayne Parekh, the Flames have the foundation for a strong defensive core.

Morreale -- Alberts Smits: Another strong-bodied defenseman who stood out at World Juniors, leading Latvia in ice time and showcasing his mettle in tough situations in addition to his role at the Olympics. He had 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and averaged 20:14 of ice time in 38 games for Jukurit in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league. He had six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 playoff games on loan with Munchen in Deutsche Eishockey Liga, Germany's top league.

5. Toronto Maple Leafs

Kimelman -- Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford (OHL): If the Maple Leafs hold on to this pick, they could opt for Malhotra (6-2, 182), arguably the top center available in the draft. The 17-year-old finished second among OHL rookies with 84 points (29 goals, 55 assists) in 67 games. He is a committed two-way player with good hockey genes and a Toronto connection through his father, Manny Malhotra, who played 15 seasons in the NHL and was a Maple Leafs assistant coach from 2020-24.

Morreale -- Chase Reid: The right-handed shot is intelligent, knows when to move with the puck or pass it and can quarterback a power play. In addition to his solid play in the OHL, he really stood out for the United States at World Juniors, playing a significant role when defenseman Cole Hutson missed two games with an injury.

6. Seattle Kraken

Kimelman -- Carson Carels: The Kraken have been searching for a franchise defenseman to build around, and Carels would be an optimal choice. He's got strength built through work on the family farm, can be elusive when he's skating with the puck and makes smart breakout passes. In addition to his strong season in the WHL, he had one assist and was plus-3 in five games as Canada's youngest player at the World Juniors.

Morreale -- Keaton Verhoeff, D, North Dakota (NCAA): The right-handed shot possesses the size (6-3, 208) and transitional ability that may be too tempting to pass up at the spot. His overall game improved in college, where he learned to battle down low and defend with confidence. Verhoeff had 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 36 games with North Dakota, fourth-most by a 17-year-old defenseman in NCAA history (A.J. Thelen, 29 points, 2003-04; Zach Werenski, 25, 2014-15; Noah Hanifin, 23, 2014-15).

7. Winnipeg Jets 

Kimelman -- Keaton Verhoeff: Verhoeff passed every test he faced when he stepped up a level to play NCAA hockey. He also stood out for Canada at the World Juniors, finishing with four assists in five games but getting demonstrably better and earning more ice time with each game. After selecting left-shot defenseman Sascha Boumedienne in the first round (No. 28) of the 2025 NHL Draft, adding a strong, skilled right-handed shot like Verhoeff here is setting a nice foundation for the future in Winnipeg.

Morreale -- Caleb Malhotra: He impressed right from the start of the season on a talented Brantford team that featured five first-round NHL draft picks. He's got the pedigree, is attentive to detail and is productive in all aspects of the game including 5-on-5, power play and penalty kill.

8. Florida Panthers

Kimelman -- Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL): The Panthers need to get younger on defense. Right at the top of a deep crop of talented defensemen, Rudolph has the size (6-2, 206), skill, vision and hockey IQ to play in the top four sooner rather than later. The 18-year-old was third among WHL defensemen with 78 points (28 goals, 50 assists) in 68 games.

Morreale -- Daxon Rudolph: The right-handed shot is effective at 1-on-1 battles in the trenches. Rudolph has a good wrist shot, possesses high hockey IQ, shows a lot of poise on the transition and rarely gets caught out of position. He's tough in his own end and is best known for his offensive efficiency and possession control. Compared by some scouts to Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.

9. St. Louis Blues

Kimelman -- Viggo Bjorck, C, Djurgarden (SHL): He had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 42 SHL games. Bjorck (5-9, 177) didn't turn 18 until March 12 and never looked out of place against older, more physically developed competition, displaying a feisty, determined approach. His skating and edgework drive his high-end offensive skill set. The Blues have had recent success with SHL players including 2023 first-round picks Dalibor Dvorsky (No. 10), Otto Stenberg (No. 25) and Theo Lindstein (No. 29), all of whom contributed this season. It would make sense for them to go back to that fertile territory. 

Morreale -- Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA): Lawrence is too good to pass up here. He joined Boston University on Jan. 6 and had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 18 games after he began the season with 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 13 games for Muskegon in the United States Hockey League. The 17-year-old is a two-way center capable of driving play through the middle of the ice with a relentless work ethic.

10. San Jose Sharks

Kimelman -- Oscar Hemming, LW, Boston College (NCAA): The Sharks have done well building depth through the middle of the ice with Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith and Michael Misa. The next step is finding them some shooters who can support them on the wing. Hemming didn't get on the ice until Dec. 28 because of a dispute with his team in Finland and the 17-year-old had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 19 games. He's an outstanding skater for his size (6-3, 193), and showed a willingness to engage physically. A drama-free season of college hockey should fast-forward his development.

Morreale -- Viggo Bjorck: He eased any questions concerning his stature with his strong performance as second-line center for gold medalist Sweden at the 2026 WJC, where he had nine points (three goals, six assists), averaged 20:23 of ice time and won 54.6 percent of his face-offs. The right-handed shot is a smart, two-way player with strong puck-handling and elite passing skills.

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11. Nashville Predators

Kimelman -- Tynan Lawrence: The Predators used their first pick on a center at the 2024 NHL Draft (Egor Surin , No. 22) and the 2025 NHL Draft (Brady Martin, No. 5), but Lawrence is too good an option to pass on here. He's a very good skater who isn't afraid to engage physically, even against the bigger opposition he faced at the NCAA level. Those strong traits only will get better with another season of college hockey.

Morreale -- Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (FIN): As one of the more mature two-way forwards of this draft class, Suvanto (6-3, 207) has drawn comparisons to fellow Finland-born forward Anton Lundell of the Florida Panthers. He knows how to protect the puck, is good on face-offs, and plays a heavy game to match up physically against any opponent. He won't turn 18 until Sept. 3, making him one of the youngest players in this draft class.

12. New Jersey Devils

Kimelman -- Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL): Belchetz missed the last month of the season and the OHL playoffs because of an injury, but it's not considered a long-term issue. When healthy, the 18-year-old nearly was impossible to handle down low in the offensive zone because of his size (6-5, 228) and skill set, similar to how Philadelphia Flyers forward Porter Martone played last season in the OHL with Brampton. The Devils certainly could use a player with the kind of size and snarl Belchetz has the potential to bring to their top-six forward group.

Morreale -- Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw (OHL): The OHL rookie of the year is committed to Michigan State in 2026-27 after he the league with 97 points (37 goals, 60 assists) in 67 games. The 17-year-old (6-foot, 180) knows how to find open space and has an exceptional one-timer. Klepov had a goal and an assist to win the Connor McDavid 97 Award at the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 14.

13. Los Angeles Kings

Kimelman -- Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver (WHL): Three of the Kings' top five defensemen in ice time this season, Doughty (38, first), Joel Edmundson (32, fourth) and Brian Dumoulin (34, fifth), are well north of 30 years old, so finding some younger players at the position is imperative. They selected Henry Brzustewicz in the first round (No. 31) of the 2025 draft, but Lin (5-11, 178), who turned 18 on Saturday, adds a different element. He's an outstanding skater capable of carrying the puck out of the zone or finding open teammates and his high hockey IQ helps him make the right decision in pressure situations.

Morreale -- Oscar Hemming: Hemming has a pro-level shot from range with a dangerous one-timer. He's tough in front of the net and does a nice job in creating screens and initiating tips. His brother, Emil Hemming, was chosen by the Dallas Stars in the first round (No. 29) of the 2024 draft. 

14. Washington Capitals (from Anaheim Ducks)

Kimelman -- Oliver Suvanto: Adding a big, talented center like Suvanto to the prospect pipeline could be a good choice for the Capitals in this spot. He plays a smart, two-way game and scouts like his pro-level consistency and awareness.

Morreale -- Ethan Belchetz: The power forward plays an old-school type of game with a physically imposing presence and toughness. Belchetz has a deceptive shot and is effective at the net front. He had 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) and was second on Windsor with 10 power-play goals in 57 games.

15. New York Islanders

Kimelman -- Adam Novotny, LW, Peterborough (OHL): Novotny (6-1, 205) made a seamless transition to the OHL from Extraliga in his native Czechia with 65 points (34 goals, 31 assists) in 58 games. The 18-year-old plays a power forward game with nice hands in tight and is a high-volume shooter; his 278 shots on goal were second in the OHL. He also was a standout for Czechia at the World Juniors with three assists and a tournament-high 34 shots on goal in seven games.

Morreale -- Ilia Morozov, C, Miami (NCAA): The left-handed center (6-3, 200) had 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) and three power-play goals in 36 games of his first NCAA season. The Moscow native has good defensive awareness and a high work ethic enabling him to compete for pucks in all areas of the ice. He's been working on driving the middle of the ice more to create time and space for himself and linemates.

16. San Jose Sharks (from Edmonton Oilers)

Kimelman -- Ilia Morozov: He had a strong season despite being the youngest player in NCAA hockey; he won't turn 18 until Aug. 3. He showed himself to be a committed 200-foot player with a physical element with an offensive game that should get better with more experience. With two picks in the first round, the Sharks can afford to take a chance on a player with a very high ceiling.

Morreale -- Thomas Bleyl, D, Moncton (QMJHL): The right-handed shot (5-11, 165) born in Glenville in Schenectady County, New York, has shot up draft boards the past the few months, impressing scouts with his skating, competitiveness, vision and playmaking. The 18-year-old compares his style of play to Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale, and set Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League records for a rookie defenseman in assists (68) and points (81) in 63 games this season. Gaston Therrien (Quebec) held the previous marks (60 assists, 77 points) set in 1977-78.

17. Columbus Blue Jackets

Kimelman -- Maddox Dagenais, C, Quebec (QMJHL): Dagenais has risen in the eyes of scouts after he had 62 points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 62 games for Quebec. The 18-year-old is reliable at both ends of the ice, skates well for a big player (6-4, 196) and has a strong, accurate shot. Adding another big, skilled player to the pipeline at center with Cayden Lindstrom, the No. 4 pick of the 2024 draft still developing at Michigan State, could set Columbus up for a solid future behind No. 1 center Adam Fantilli.

Morreale -- JP Hurlbert, LW, Kamloops (WHL): The 18-year-old right-handed shot combines speed, skill and intelligence to impact the game at both ends of the ice. Hurlbert, who also can play center, led WHL rookies with 97 points (42 goals, 55 assists) in 68 games. He's committed to the University of Michigan in 2026-27.

18. St. Louis Blues (from Detroit Red Wings)

Kimelman -- Elton Hermansson, RW, MoDo (SWE-2): With their second pick of the first round, the Blues could opt for another forward. Hermansson (6-1, 181) is a standout offensive performer who had 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 38 games with MoDo. He led all players 18 and under in Allsvenskan in goals and was fourth in points. He impressed scouts with his offensive creativity and ability to carry the puck through traffic to create space for his teammates.

Morreale -- Liam Ruck, RW, Medicine Hat (WHL): Ruck (6-foot, 177) was second in the WHL with 104 points (45 goals, 59 assists) and 39 power-play points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 68 games. The only player with more of both was his teammate and twin brother, Markus Ruck (108 points, 41 power-play points). Liam is the right-shot scorer of the twins, with the 18-year-old exhibiting smart decisions with the puck and great vision in all areas of the ice.

19. Utah Mammoth

Kimelman -- Xavier Villeneuve, D, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL): Injuries limited Villeneuve (5-11, 162) to 37 games, but he was third among QMJHL defensemen with an average of 1.03 points per game (38 points; six goals, 32 assists). The 18-year-old left-handed shot patterns his game after Lane Hutson of the Montreal Canadiens, and showed improved strength and physical play in the defensive zone. Though Mammoth have some bigger defensemen prospects close to becoming full-time NHL players in Maveric Lamoureux (6-6, 196) and Dmitry Simashev (6-4, 198), Villeneuve has the potential to drive offense from the back end and quarterback a top power play.

Morreale -- Adam Novotny: Novotny played a strong all-around game for silver medalist Czechia at the 2026 WJC with three assists while averaging 17:44 of ice time in seven games. He brings a tough, physical presence, creates plays in tight spaces and has a real good shot. 

20. Calgary Flames (from Vegas Golden Knights)

Kimelman -- Liam Ruck: The finisher of the Ruck twins, Liam was second in the WHL with 45 goals and tied for third with 16 power-play goals. The Flames were the lowest scoring team in the NHL this season (2.45 goals per game). With their second pick of the first round, selecting a pure scorer at this spot seems like an easy choice.

Morreale -- Egor Shilov, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL): Shilov's hands and puck skills are as good as anyone in this draft class, according to NHL Central Scouting senior Eastern scout J-F Damphousse. The left-handed shot (6-foot, 177), who turns 18 on April 30, led QMJHL rookies with 82 points (32 goals, 50 assists) in 63 games and won 54.8 percent of his face-offs.

21. Washington Capitals

Kimelman -- Juho Piiparinen, D, Tappara (FIN): With Cole Hutson graduating to the NHL, the Capitals are short on quality defenseman prospects. The 17-year-old right-handed shot had three assists and averaged 10:15 of ice time in 29 games in Liiga, the top league in Finland, and had 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 15 games in the Finnish junior league. Piiparinen (6-1, 201) is a very good skater with a high hockey IQ.

Morreale -- Xavier Villeneuve: I have visions of Villeneuve and Cole Hutson one day giving opposing penalty-kill units fits. He's a deceptive and elusive skater in all directions, controls play with strong puck-moving skills but also can find passing outlets with precision. Villeneuve can run a power play and has great escape capabilities, making it hard to knock him off the puck.

22. Philadelphia Flyers

Kimelman -- Alexander Command, C, Orebro Jr. (SWE-JR): The Flyers could continue to build their young center depth after adding Jett Luchanko (2024, No. 13), Jack Berglund (2024, No. 51) and Jack Nesbitt (2025, No. 12) in the top two rounds the previous two years. Command (6-1, 183) had 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 30 games in Sweden's junior league, and had five points (three goals, two assists) in five games for Sweden at the World Junior A Challenge. The 17-year-old is a very good skater who is a determined player with and without the puck.

Morreale -- Maddox Dagenais: Known for his solid offensive skills, Dagenais, the son of retired NHL forward Pierre Dagenais, added a layer of physicality to his power game this season that certainly would please most Flyers fans. He also tied Flyers forward prospect Nathan Quinn for the Quebec lead with 10 power-play goals.

23. Pittsburgh Penguins

Kimelman -- Thomas Bleyl: With Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang having more games behind them than ahead of them, finding young defenseman prospects is imperative. Bleyl is an outstanding skater in all directions. Though his offensive game will be his calling card at the pro level, he was poised making plays in the defensive zone. Going to Michigan State next season should further his off-ice development, which only will make him a better prospect.

Morreale -- Wyatt Cullen, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP): Cullen (6-1, 176) has special offensive skills, most notably his ability to see the ice in ways no one else can. The 17-year-old also has a high hockey IQ and a work ethic that are high end, and his defensive game is improving. He also has strong hockey bloodlines. His father, Penguins player development coach Matt Cullen, was a three-time Stanley Cup champion during his 21-season NHL career.

24. Boston Bruins

Kimelman -- Wyatt Cullen: Injuries limited Cullen to 34 games, but he had 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists). He raised his play in big spots, including three points (one goal, two assists) in the two-game CHL USA Prospects Challenge in November. His speed stands out, as does his tenacity, combined with a high-end skill set. He'll have the chance to further develop all of that at the University of Minnesota next season.

Morreale -- Juho Piiparinen: The right-handed shot is considered a defensive-minded defenseman capable of shutting plays down and controlling the space in front of his net and along the boards. Piiparinen is a fine skater with good edgework, which he was able to showcase for Finland at the 2026 WJC. He had one assist, was plus-6 and averaged 13:27 of ice time in four games.

25. Vancouver Canucks (from Minnesota Wild)

Kimelman -- JP Hurlbert: After taking McKenna with the top pick, the Canucks could look to add another high-end offensive player in Hurlbert, who tied for fourth in the WHL with 42 goals and was second in the league with 294 shots on goal. He might not have great speed but has shown a strong stride that allows him to take the puck and power through defenders. Playing at the University of Michigan next season will allow him the time he needs to get bigger, stronger and quicker.

Morreale -- Marcus Nordmark, LW, Djurgarden (SWE): Nordmark (6-1, 180) is a solid puck-handler with an ability to find and create passing lanes and be reliable defensively. The 17-year-old had 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 25 games for Djurgarden's team in Sweden's junior league, and one assist in eight games in the SHL. His father, defenseman Robert Nordmark, played the final three of his four NHL seasons with the Canucks.

26. Montreal Canadiens

Kimelman -- Egor Shilov: The Canadiens are flush with young forward talent at the NHL level, and have a few prospects close to joining them in Michael Hage (2024, No. 21), Aatos Koivu (2024, No. 70) and Alexander Zharovsky (2025, No. 34). Shilov might be the best player available in this spot. He's a very good skater with strong puck skills. He's committed to Boston University next season, which should allow him to develop physically and improve his work ethic.

Morreale -- Benjamin MacBeath, D, Calgary (WHL): MacBeath (6-2, 188) can distribute the puck well and offers excellent mobility for his stature. The 18-year-old led Calgary defensemen with seven goals, 51 points and 24 power-play points (one goal, 23 assists) in 67 games. He has a great motor and compares his style to Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews.

27. Seattle Kraken (from Tampa Bay Lightning)

Kimelman -- Nikita Klepov: After taking a defenseman with their first choice, the option here could be the most skilled forward available. Klepov led the OHL in scoring by displaying his ability to read the play and react with an accurate pass or a good shot. He also is a very good penalty killer, capable of turning pucks over and creating opportunities the other way, which led to his three short-handed goals. 

Morreale -- Elton Hermansson: He might be the most technically skilled prospect in Europe this year, according to NHL Director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen. Hermansson is strong on the power play and has a good one-timer and a quick release.

28. Buffalo Sabres

Kimelman -- Malte Gustafsson, D, HV71 (SWE): Gustafsson (6-4, 200) would make a nice left-shot complement to right-shot defenseman Radim Mrtka (6-6, 218), Buffalo's first-round pick (No. 9) in the 2025 draft. Gustafsson had three assists in 27 SHL games and 12 points (four goals, eight assists in 19 games in Sweden's junior league. The 17-year-old is solid defensively and able to skate pucks out of the defensive zone or make smart, accurate breakout passes. 

Morreale -- Malte Gustafsson: Gustafsson is an exceptional skater for his size, most recognized for his poise under duress and ability to make a good first pass. He can quarterback a power play and knows how to use his long reach to disrupt an opposing rush. He had 16 hits and 14 blocked shots while averaging 11:02 of ice time against older competition in the SHL.

29. New York Rangers (from Dallas Stars via Carolina Hurricanes)

Kimelman -- Marcus Nordmark: With seven picks in the first three rounds, the Rangers have a chance to rebuild their prospect pipeline in a significant way. Nordmark is a very good skater with the stride and puck protection ability to power through defenders. He also has a very good shot and led the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with seven goals and 12 points in five games, 

Morreale -- Brooks Rogowski, C, Oshawa (OHL): The right-shot center (6-7, 235) utilizes his excellent size and reach to an advantage, making him hard to contain down low and net-front. The 17-year-old can play all situations, rarely loses puck battles and has a high ceiling with the proper development, which will take a step when he plays at Michigan State next season. Rogowski had 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in 46 games this season.

30. Carolina Hurricanes

Kimelman -- Markus Ruck, C, Medicine Hat (WHL): The playmaking half of the Ruck twins, Markus led the WHL with 108 points (21 goals, 87 assists) in 68 games. His vision, hockey IQ and passing ability are the best parts of his game, as well as his tenacity on the forecheck. The 18-year-old seems to fit what Carolina looks for with intelligent playmakers.

Morreale -- William Hakansson, D, Lulea (SWE): The left-handed shot, who had two assists and averaged 9:09 of ice time in 22 games, could be the steal of the first round. The 18-year-old is physically imposing with good hands and extreme poise and control for his stature (6-4, 207). He's reliable in defensive situations and effective near the boards and at the net front against opposing forwards. He's also good on the penalty kill.

31. St. Louis Blues (from Colorado Avalanche via New York Islanders)

Kimelman -- Brooks Rogowski: He has the size NHL teams covet but he's more than just a 6-7, 235-pound body. Rogowski has a good shot and is a mountain at the front of the net. Big players generally take longer to develop, but Michigan State has a renowned strength and conditioning program that should provide a solid runway toward becoming a high-end NHL player.

Morreale -- Markus Ruck: If he's here, why not make the pick? After choosing twin brother Liam 13 spots earlier, the Blues complete the Ruck package by selecting Markus, a left-shot center. Markus is the setup man of the twins with good hockey smarts and passing and he led the WHL with 41 power-play points (three goals, 38 assists).

32. Ottawa Senators

Kimelman -- Ryder Cali, C, North Bay (OHL): Cali, one of the youngest players in this draft class, had 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 47 games. The 17-year-old is solidly built (6-1, 219) and can use that size and strength to fight to the front of the net for scoring chances. Ottawa has used the top of the draft to focus on defensemen the past two years, with Carter Yakemchuk (2024, No. 7) and Logan Hensler (2025, No. 23). Because of his age, size, strength and upside, Cali could be the right choice as they look to add skilled forwards to their prospect group.

Morreale -- Alexander Command: The left-handed shot exhibits high-end vision, good decision making and solid offensive instincts when on the move. His two-way game continues to improve, making him an intriguing choice at this point in the draft. In addition to his strong season in Sweden's junior league, he made his SHL debut, playing six games for Orebro.

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