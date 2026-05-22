Playoffs Show Varying Paths To Success

Ah, but fans usually want teams doing that year after year. If not winning a Cup outright, then at least providing consistent hope of playoff fun. I’d say that’s very reasonable.

In fact, that’s also why, as a sports fan, I’ve learned to live in the moment a lot more than to constantly worry about an idealized perfect future. You can still focus on bettering the future without giving up on the present.

Living in the present is also why I don’t buy prevailing wisdom the Montreal Canadiens – four years into their rebuild -- are currently playing with “house money” because they’ve yet to reach their championship window and will long be a guaranteed Cup contender. The reality is this may be the closest these Canadiens ever get to a title. They may keep making the playoffs without ever again winning more than a round or two without some luck.

Folks also thought the St. Louis Blues peaked early winning their lone Cup in 2019. They never peaked again.

Dallas made the Cup Final six years ago and hasn’t been back, no matter how often the Stars tweaked their roster to fashion the ultimate championship team.

Buffalo is now the trendy pick to be a youthful, emerging Cup contender for years. Much like New Jersey was a few short seasons ago.

Modern sports are not like decades past. Parity is real and designed. You can build and build, tweak and perfect, but there is no guaranteed recipe. Even teams making the playoffs annually can require big luck to get there some seasons. As sports fans we often hate to admit that part. Leaving things to the whims of fortune goes against our nature as humans. We like to feel in control.

But there is only so much control you can engineer in trying to build toward a championship. Sometimes, your best shot comes years before your supposed window fully opens. Or never at all. Knowing that, the idea of sacrificing three, five, or seven years to build that contention model is not some throwaway consideration. It may work out great in the end, as for Colorado and now, it seems, Montreal. It also may fail miserably years later with no playoffs at all.

So, all that weighs into any decision. As does figuring out the end goal.

If it’s winning a championship, that’s one conversation. If the goal is to make the playoffs and look for some bounces, that’s a very different discussion. And knowing there are myriad ways of getting into that postseason derby, I personally celebrate when my favorite teams make it. And fret when they, like the Kraken this past season, do not.

That doesn’t mean I aspire to “mid” status. I want my teams constantly trying to improve, draft good prospects, develop better and make shrewd moves to bolster the existing lineup.

I expect them to try to consistently make the playoffs to give fans some fun. And then hope for that magical season where it all comes together. Of course, that requires planning. And some plans work out better than others. When one plan doesn’t work, you look to different plans. But I’d argue, with this year’s playoffs as the latest example, there is no surefire roadmap to get there.

If there was, they wouldn’t play the games to begin with. And watching these games play out, in both conferences, has been unpredictable and a lot of fun for the fanbases involved.