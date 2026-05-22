Playoffs Show Varying Paths To Success

Watching the Stanley Cup Playoffs has again proved eye-opening and raised additional questions for me about what team goals should be as opposed to what prevailing wisdom says. I’ve never loved prevailing wisdom in sports, largely because it doesn’t “prevail” as often as we pretend.
Everybody says the true goal is winning a Cup – and of course, it is – but it just doesn’t happen often for even the best franchises. I’d say a secondary, more realistic goal, based on past seasons and this year’s four remaining NHL conference finalists, appears to be making the playoffs and then hoping for some good fortune in matchups and results.
This year’s final group – Colorado, Carolina, Vegas and Montreal – contains teams in various stages of rebuilds, retools, or whatever you happen to call it. A couple, Colorado and Montreal, benefitted from “tear it all down” rebuilds that see teams suffer through multiple years of rock bottom and draft lottery picks under the same front office. Then, you’ve got Carolina, a team that tried building through the draft, wound up firing its GM, then made some player additions under a different front office before hitting its stride.
And then you have the Golden Knights, who will never be accused of benefitting from a draft lottery, unless you believe they hit the lottery in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and have lived off “win now” moves ever since. Vegas is an interesting case study because I’m old enough to remember way back on the eve of this year’s Winter Olympic break when the Kraken were breathing right down the plated helm armor of those Knights, who weren’t looking so golden at the time.
The Kraken waltzed into Vegas and beat the Pacific Division leaders 3-2 on Jan. 31. At the time, that gave the Kraken 26 victories compared to 25 for the team that would ultimately finish in first place. Back then, the Kraken sat three points out of the division lead with only a quarter season to go. It was easy at season’s end to make “pillow fight” jokes about how the division race ultimately ended with Vegas topping it at only 95 points following a disappointing final six Kraken weeks.