Kraken Hopeful Jake O’Brien Up For Top OHL Award

Kraken prospect Jake O’Brien has spent much of what’s likely to be his final major junior hockey season preparing for the professional career that comes next.

And his work on faceoffs, puck movement, defensive coverage and other elements of his game hasn’t detracted one bit from O’Brien’s overall excellence, which on Thursday got him named a finalist as the Ontario Hockey League’s most outstanding player. That Top 5 nomination came as little surprise to Kraken player development consultant Zac Dalpe, who was in the stands Wednesday night watching O’Brien score the winning goal for his Brantford Bulldogs against the Barrie Colts in Game 1 of their OHL Eastern Conference playoff showdown.

O’Brien is widely expected to turn pro next fall regardless of whether the NHL and major junior teams revise their longstanding agreement and allow one or more 19-year-old draft picks to play in the AHL. And Zalpe said O’Brien, who won’t turn 19 until June, has spent much of this past OHL season preparing as if he’ll be in the AHL or up with the Kraken if need be by October.

“He wants work on faceoffs because he knows that’s important,” Dalpe said. “He wants to watch video on playing with pace and getting through the neutral zone as a transporter and doing it to get defensemen to back off the line. He’s starting to really understand that side of the game. Whereas maybe a kid like that is usually just wondering how to get open on the power play.

“His hockey IQ is so high that you don’t want to take the stick out of his hands,” Dalpe added. “You just want to add more clubs to his bag, so to speak. It’s been a growth, for sure, but over the last month and a half, two months, it’s really taken off. The message from us has been just that. And it seems like he’s been susceptible to it.”

The four other finalists beyond O’Brien include his opposing Colts playoff centerman Cole Beaudoin, winger Nathan Aspinall of the Flint Firebirds, center Sam O’Reilly of the Kitchener Rangers and forward Nikita Klepov of the Saginaw Spirit.

Recent past winners of the OHL’s top award include NHL stars Connor McDavid, Mitch Marner and Wyatt Johnston as well as San Jose Sharks rookie Michael Misa, drafted No. 2 overall in 2025.

Drafted No. 8 overall by the Kraken last June, the 19-year-old centerman joins Berkly Catton as the NHL team’s second prospect in as many years to become an MVP finalist in his major junior league. Catton was barred by current rules from playing in the AHL at age 19 this past season and thus spent the entire campaign with the Kraken in lieu of being returned to his Spokane Chiefs junior squad in the Western Hockey League.